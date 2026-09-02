ETV Bharat / state

Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple Consecration: Madras HC Allows Tamil Devotional Hymns Alongside Sanskrit Vedas

Maha Kumbabhishekam at Meenakshi Temple, is scheduled to take place after a gap of around 14 years and will be held on September 17. ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: The Madras High Court has directed that Tamil devotional hymns and Saiva religious texts be allowed to be recited alongside Sanskrit Vedic chants during important rituals, including the upcoming Maha Kumbabhishekam at the historic Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai.

The court also directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to ensure the implementation of the arrangement in temples under its administration, in accordance with the observations and directions recorded in the case.

The order was passed by Justice Krishnan Ramasamy while hearing a petition seeking permission for the recitation of Tamil Thirumurai and Saiva hymns during the temple's consecration-related rituals scheduled to be held in 2026.

Plea Sought Space For Tamil Hymns During Key Rituals

The petition was filed by Sathiyabhama, who identified herself as the founder-president of the Sathyabama Trust.

The petitioner sought permission for the recitation of Tamil Thirumuraigal and Tamil Saiva hymns during important rituals connected with Maha Kumbabhishekam, including ceremonies relating to the temple towers, kalasams, sanctum sanctorum and yajna rituals.

According to the petition, Sanskrit Vedic chants have traditionally formed a major part of consecration and other temple rituals, while Tamil Thirumurai singers were often confined to reciting devotional hymns outside the sanctum sanctorum or other principal ritual spaces.

The petitioner argued that Tamil Saiva religious literature and hymns should also be given an appropriate place during important temple rituals.

Kumbabhishekam After 14 Years

The petition was filed in view of the proposed Maha Kumbabhishekam at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, which is scheduled to take place after a gap of around 14 years and will be held on September 17 (Thursday).

The petitioner sought specific directions to permit the recitation of Tamil religious hymns during key ceremonies, including rituals involving the temple gopurams, kalasams, sanctum sanctorum and yajna proceedings.

HR&CE Department says permission already granted

Appearing for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, the Special Government Pleader told the court that the apprehension expressed in the petition was unfounded.

The department informed the court that permission had already been granted for the recitation of Tamil devotional works, including: