Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple Consecration: Madras HC Allows Tamil Devotional Hymns Alongside Sanskrit Vedas
The temple, one of historic temples, is preparing for its Maha Kumbabhishekam on September 17, that is expected to draw devotees from across the globe.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Madurai: The Madras High Court has directed that Tamil devotional hymns and Saiva religious texts be allowed to be recited alongside Sanskrit Vedic chants during important rituals, including the upcoming Maha Kumbabhishekam at the historic Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai.
The court also directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to ensure the implementation of the arrangement in temples under its administration, in accordance with the observations and directions recorded in the case.
The order was passed by Justice Krishnan Ramasamy while hearing a petition seeking permission for the recitation of Tamil Thirumurai and Saiva hymns during the temple's consecration-related rituals scheduled to be held in 2026.
Plea Sought Space For Tamil Hymns During Key Rituals
The petition was filed by Sathiyabhama, who identified herself as the founder-president of the Sathyabama Trust.
The petitioner sought permission for the recitation of Tamil Thirumuraigal and Tamil Saiva hymns during important rituals connected with Maha Kumbabhishekam, including ceremonies relating to the temple towers, kalasams, sanctum sanctorum and yajna rituals.
According to the petition, Sanskrit Vedic chants have traditionally formed a major part of consecration and other temple rituals, while Tamil Thirumurai singers were often confined to reciting devotional hymns outside the sanctum sanctorum or other principal ritual spaces.
The petitioner argued that Tamil Saiva religious literature and hymns should also be given an appropriate place during important temple rituals.
Kumbabhishekam After 14 Years
The petition was filed in view of the proposed Maha Kumbabhishekam at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, which is scheduled to take place after a gap of around 14 years and will be held on September 17 (Thursday).
The petitioner sought specific directions to permit the recitation of Tamil religious hymns during key ceremonies, including rituals involving the temple gopurams, kalasams, sanctum sanctorum and yajna proceedings.
HR&CE Department says permission already granted
Appearing for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, the Special Government Pleader told the court that the apprehension expressed in the petition was unfounded.
The department informed the court that permission had already been granted for the recitation of Tamil devotional works, including:
- Thevaram
- Thiruvasagam
- Thirumandiram
These Tamil hymns and religious texts could be recited along with Sanskrit Vedic chants by authorised temple singers and reciters, the court was informed.
Court Records Government Assurance
After hearing submissions from both sides, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy recorded the submission made on behalf of the HR&CE Department.
The court directed that Tamil Thirumurai reciters should be permitted to chant the relevant Tamil hymns alongside Sanskrit Vedic recitations during important rituals connected with the Kumbabhishekam.
The court's intervention ensures that Tamil Saiva devotional traditions will have a recognised place alongside Sanskrit Vedic chanting during the major religious ceremonies associated with the temple's consecration.
Direction extends to HR&CE-administered temples
The court further observed that the principle should not remain confined only to the Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.
The Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department was directed to take steps to ensure the proper implementation of the arrangement in temples administered by the department.
The order is expected to have wider significance for Tamil Saiva traditions, particularly regarding the role of Thirumurai recitations during major temple ceremonies.
Tamil Saiva devotional literature, particularly the Thirumurai, occupies an important place in Tamil religious and cultural history.
The Thevaram hymns, composed by revered Tamil Saiva saints, and other works such as Thiruvasagam and Thirumandiram form an integral part of Tamil Saiva spiritual traditions.
The Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, one of Tamil Nadu's most important and historic temples, is preparing for its Maha Kumbabhishekam, a major religious event that is expected to draw devotees from across Tamil Nadu, other parts of the country and even overseas.
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