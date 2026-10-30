ETV Bharat / state

Madurai High Court Seeks UGC Response On Plea For Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines In Colleges

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to file a response to a petition seeking the installation of automatic sanitary napkin vending machines in colleges and universities across the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

The petition was filed by Pozhilan, a resident of K.K. Nagar in Madurai, who sought the installation of automatic sanitary napkin vending machines in all higher educational institutions, including colleges and universities. He also requested that adequate facilities be provided for the safe disposal of used sanitary napkins.

The petition came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justices Velmurugan and K.K. Ramakrishnan. During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel submitted that automatic sanitary napkin dispensing facilities were currently available only in schools and argued that similar facilities were essential for female students pursuing higher education.

The counsel also sought to implead the UGC as a party to the case, stating that the commission should be involved in ensuring the availability of these facilities in higher educational institutions. Taking note of the submission, the bench permitted the UGC to be added as a party and directed the commission to file its response to the petition. The matter was adjourned.

It was back in 1917 when the University Grants Commission (UGC) had issued a circular mandating the installation of eco-friendly sanitary napkin vending machines at all women’s hostels in universities across the nation. The initiative is part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.