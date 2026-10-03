ETV Bharat / state

Madurai High Court Bench Says Confiscation Of Assets Acquired Through Corruption Should Be Made Mandatory

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that confiscation of assets allegedly acquired through corrupt means by government employees should be made mandatory, stressing that stronger measures are needed to deter corruption.

The observation came while hearing a petition filed by V Thangavel, a former Sub-Registrar from Tiruchirappalli, challenging an order of a trial court directing the confiscation of his assets after convicting him and his wife in a bribery case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

Thangavel sought to set aside the confiscation order issued by the Tiruchirappalli court, contending that the assets should not have been ordered to be confiscated.

The case was heard by Justice B Pugazhendhi of the Madurai Bench.

In its order, the court observed that the Prevention of Corruption Act contains provisions relating to the confiscation of assets and that an order for confiscation cannot be considered to be without jurisdiction.

“Corruption and corrupt practices must be viewed more seriously than any other crime,” the court observed.

The judge further said compulsory attachment and confiscation of assets were essential to tackle corruption, which had spread across different sections of society.

The court said appropriate amendments should be made to the Prevention of Corruption Act, which has been in force since 1988, to strengthen provisions relating to confiscation.