Madurai High Court Bench Says Confiscation Of Assets Acquired Through Corruption Should Be Made Mandatory
The observation came while hearing a petition filed by V Thangavel, a former Sub-Registrar from Tiruchirappalli, challenging an order of a trial court.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that confiscation of assets allegedly acquired through corrupt means by government employees should be made mandatory, stressing that stronger measures are needed to deter corruption.
The observation came while hearing a petition filed by V Thangavel, a former Sub-Registrar from Tiruchirappalli, challenging an order of a trial court directing the confiscation of his assets after convicting him and his wife in a bribery case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).
Thangavel sought to set aside the confiscation order issued by the Tiruchirappalli court, contending that the assets should not have been ordered to be confiscated.
The case was heard by Justice B Pugazhendhi of the Madurai Bench.
In its order, the court observed that the Prevention of Corruption Act contains provisions relating to the confiscation of assets and that an order for confiscation cannot be considered to be without jurisdiction.
“Corruption and corrupt practices must be viewed more seriously than any other crime,” the court observed.
The judge further said compulsory attachment and confiscation of assets were essential to tackle corruption, which had spread across different sections of society.
The court said appropriate amendments should be made to the Prevention of Corruption Act, which has been in force since 1988, to strengthen provisions relating to confiscation.
The court expressed the view that confiscation of assets believed to have been acquired through corrupt means, including wealth disproportionate to known sources of income, should be made mandatory.
According to the court, such a provision would act as a deterrent against officials accumulating assets through corrupt practices.
“Only then can fear be instilled in the minds of those officials who are enjoying assets acquired through corrupt means,” the court observed, adding that otherwise such provisions would remain merely on paper without serving their intended deterrent purpose.
The court also expressed confidence that the government would take the initiative to introduce appropriate amendments to strengthen the anti-corruption law.
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