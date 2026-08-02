Madurai Food Stall Owner Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi For Help Under SVANidhi Scheme
Desiyamani availed three loans and has repaid them on time. Inspired by that experience, he has availed another Rs 50,000 loan to boost his trade.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Madurai: Desiyamani, a small food stall owner from Tamil Nadu's Madurai, has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his letter. He wrote to Modi in July about how the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme has turned him into an entrepreneur.
"During the difficult times of Covid-19, I availed three loans under the 'Prime Minister's SVANidhi' scheme and have repaid them on time. Inspired by that experience, I am now going to avail another loan to boost my business. I extend my best wishes for the good health and long life of the Prime Minister," he mentioned in the letter.
In reply, PM Modi said, "I am happy to know that you were able to strengthen your business by availing loans under this scheme on time. I appreciate your honesty, hard work and determination in using this scheme again to repay the loan properly and expand your business."
Desiyamani told ETV Bharat that his father started the small shop on Melachithirai Road in 1962. "We have been running it since then. I used to run a small business by taking loans from people. I used to save money in Canara Bank in the zero balance account announced by the Prime Minister," he added.
He first took a loan of Rs 10,000. After completing that, he availed another Rs 20,000 a month later, and then Rs 50,000. After completing all these, he has applied for another loan. "They told me to wait at the bank. After 1.5 months, the bank itself provided Rs 50,000. I express my gratitude to the bank and government officials who have helped me a lot in this," he said.
Desiyamani was contacted by the Prime Minister's office 15 days after writing the letter, asking for an explanation. The PM's letter reached him about six days later.
He is informing all vendors in the area that if they repay a bank loan properly, they can avail another loan. "The fact that I can open a zero-balance bank account without any referral is a boon for street vendors like me. I wrote to the PM to let him know about the benefits I have received from this credit facility," he added.
Also Read