ETV Bharat / state

Madurai Food Stall Owner Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi For Help Under SVANidhi Scheme

Madurai: Desiyamani, a small food stall owner from Tamil Nadu's Madurai, has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his letter. He wrote to Modi in July about how the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme has turned him into an entrepreneur.

"During the difficult times of Covid-19, I availed three loans under the 'Prime Minister's SVANidhi' scheme and have repaid them on time. Inspired by that experience, I am now going to avail another loan to boost my business. I extend my best wishes for the good health and long life of the Prime Minister," he mentioned in the letter.

In reply, PM Modi said, "I am happy to know that you were able to strengthen your business by availing loans under this scheme on time. I appreciate your honesty, hard work and determination in using this scheme again to repay the loan properly and expand your business."

Desiyamani told ETV Bharat that his father started the small shop on Melachithirai Road in 1962. "We have been running it since then. I used to run a small business by taking loans from people. I used to save money in Canara Bank in the zero balance account announced by the Prime Minister," he added.