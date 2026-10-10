ETV Bharat / state

Madurai Class 11 Student Death Case Transferred To CBCID

Madurai: The case related to the death of a Class 11 student in Tamil Nadu's Madurai has been transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) for investigation, officials said on Saturday.

A letter issued on October 5 from the Crime Branch police station in Sellur of Madurai City mentioned that the case was transferred on October 6.

Tamilselvan, a resident of Vallalar Cross Street in Kudalputhur, left his house on September 6 and did not return. Subsequently, his mother, Yogalakshmi, filed a missing person's complaint at the Kudalputhur police station. Based on it, the police registered a case and launched an intensive investigation.

Meanwhile, Tamilselvan's body was found on September 7, and it was believed to be a case of drowning. However, Yogalakshmi was suspicious about the reason for Tamilselvan's death, saying her son might have been murdered.

Subsequently, Tamilselvan's family and various organisations staged a protest, demanding a thorough investigation into his death and finding out the facts behind the incident. They further demanded that the case be transferred to the CBCID and the investigation be expedited.