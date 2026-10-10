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Madurai Class 11 Student Death Case Transferred To CBCID

Following Tamilselvan's death, his mother suspected it to be murder and various organisations staged protests demanding that the case be handed over to the CBCID.

The CBCID headquarters in Chennai.
The CBCID headquarters in Chennai. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Madurai: The case related to the death of a Class 11 student in Tamil Nadu's Madurai has been transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) for investigation, officials said on Saturday.

A letter issued on October 5 from the Crime Branch police station in Sellur of Madurai City mentioned that the case was transferred on October 6.

Tamilselvan, a resident of Vallalar Cross Street in Kudalputhur, left his house on September 6 and did not return. Subsequently, his mother, Yogalakshmi, filed a missing person's complaint at the Kudalputhur police station. Based on it, the police registered a case and launched an intensive investigation.

Meanwhile, Tamilselvan's body was found on September 7, and it was believed to be a case of drowning. However, Yogalakshmi was suspicious about the reason for Tamilselvan's death, saying her son might have been murdered.

Subsequently, Tamilselvan's family and various organisations staged a protest, demanding a thorough investigation into his death and finding out the facts behind the incident. They further demanded that the case be transferred to the CBCID and the investigation be expedited.

As the victim's family refused to accept the body in protest, the demand for an intensified investigation into the matter grew stronger.

On September 14, a protest was held at the Madurai City Police Commissioner's office demanding that the case be transferred to the CBCID. At that time, an argument and a scuffle broke out between the protesters and the police, leading to the arrest of some agitators.

Amid the situation, the case was finally transferred to the CBCID, considering the growing suspicion surrounding the death and a letter to that effect was issued by the Crime Branch police station.

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TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU POLICE
CBCID TN
MADURAI CITY COMMISSIONER
CRIME BRANCH POLICE STATION
MADURAI STUDENT DEATH

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