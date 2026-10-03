ETV Bharat / state

Madurai’s Century-Old ‘Umbrella House’ Prepares to Turn 100

Madurai: Amid Madurai’s changing cityscape, a century-old bungalow quietly preserves memories of a bygone era. The house has witnessed the lives of generations and several important chapters in the city’s social and political history.

Known officially as Chandrodhaya Bungalow, the house is popularly called 'Kudai Veedu' or ‘Umbrella House’ by local residents because of its distinctive umbrella-shaped architectural structures on either side of the uppermost floor.

Located opposite the Madura Coats factory, about 200 feet along the Azhagaradi-Arappalayam Road, the three-storey bungalow is preparing to celebrate its centenary during the Tamil month of Thai in 2027.

Madurai’s Century-Old ‘Umbrella House’ Prepares to Turn 100 (ETV Bharat)

The house has retained its distinctive appearance despite the passage of nearly 100 years. It was recently renovated, but the work was carried out with an importance given to preserving its original character and heritage features.

The home is still used as a family home, which makes it alive even after a century. Around 200 members of the extended family are co-owners of the property. Although many now live in different parts of India and abroad, the house is a chosen gathering place for the family during Thai Pongal.

Madurai’s Century-Old ‘Umbrella House’ Prepares to Turn 100 (ETV Bharat)

The history of the bungalow is closely linked to that of Shanmugam Pillai, a businessman and former vice-chairman of the Madurai Municipality. He belonged to Thenmalai village near Sankarankovil and moved to Madurai during his childhood.

At the age of 16, he joined Harvey Mills, now known as the Madura Coats factory. According to family members, regular workers at the time earned about Rs 12 a month, while the young Shanmugam Pillai received Rs 6.

He eventually left the mill and started a grocery store after recognising the needs of workers and their families. He later expanded into several businesses, including instalment sales, chit funds, and textiles.

As his business grew, he brought his five brothers from his native village to Madurai and helped establish business opportunities for them.