Madurai’s Century-Old ‘Umbrella House’ Prepares to Turn 100
Believed to have been built around 1926-27, the bungalow will complete 100 years in 2027. Reports R Sivakumar
Published : October 3, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Madurai: Amid Madurai’s changing cityscape, a century-old bungalow quietly preserves memories of a bygone era. The house has witnessed the lives of generations and several important chapters in the city’s social and political history.
Known officially as Chandrodhaya Bungalow, the house is popularly called 'Kudai Veedu' or ‘Umbrella House’ by local residents because of its distinctive umbrella-shaped architectural structures on either side of the uppermost floor.
Located opposite the Madura Coats factory, about 200 feet along the Azhagaradi-Arappalayam Road, the three-storey bungalow is preparing to celebrate its centenary during the Tamil month of Thai in 2027.
The house has retained its distinctive appearance despite the passage of nearly 100 years. It was recently renovated, but the work was carried out with an importance given to preserving its original character and heritage features.
The home is still used as a family home, which makes it alive even after a century. Around 200 members of the extended family are co-owners of the property. Although many now live in different parts of India and abroad, the house is a chosen gathering place for the family during Thai Pongal.
The history of the bungalow is closely linked to that of Shanmugam Pillai, a businessman and former vice-chairman of the Madurai Municipality. He belonged to Thenmalai village near Sankarankovil and moved to Madurai during his childhood.
At the age of 16, he joined Harvey Mills, now known as the Madura Coats factory. According to family members, regular workers at the time earned about Rs 12 a month, while the young Shanmugam Pillai received Rs 6.
He eventually left the mill and started a grocery store after recognising the needs of workers and their families. He later expanded into several businesses, including instalment sales, chit funds, and textiles.
As his business grew, he brought his five brothers from his native village to Madurai and helped establish business opportunities for them.
At a time when banking facilities were limited, Shanmugam Pillai also earned the trust of mill workers by accepting their savings and returning their money with interest. He became a reliable point of contact among people in the region.
The bungalow also has a connection with Madurai’s history of social reform.
Shanmugam Pillai, who was the chairman of the Madurai Municipality during the 1930s, was associated with activist Vaidyanatha Iyer in the movement for temple-entry rights for oppressed communities.
Pillai was the vice-chairman of the municipality during this period. Family members say Naidu helped in the construction of the bungalow because of his close friendship with Pillai. The association was so strong that local residents began referring to the property as the RS Naidu Bungalow.
Pillai’s involvement in public life earned him several streets in the area around Kudai Veedu named after him. His name continues to appear on street signs now maintained by the city corporation.
Jananathan, also known as Durai, the second son of Shanmugam Pillai, is now 93. He remembers that the magnificent bungalow was built at a cost of approximately Rs 35,000. The family still wonders about the construction methods.
According to Jananathan, the walls were built using a mixture made from lime, surkki or brick-dust mortar, egg whites and kadukkai, also known as haritaki or myrobalan. A grinding mill reportedly operated next to the house to prepare the material used in construction.
The resulting walls are exceptionally hard. Jananathan says that even today, driving a nail into them is virtually impossible.
As the bungalow approached its centenary, the family decided to undertake extensive renovation work. The project, carried out about six months ago at a cost of several lakh rupees, focused on maintaining the building’s traditional appearance and preserving its original structural character.
Chandrodhaya Bungalow is also remembered for its association with political figures who visited the house over the years. Family members say leaders including Periyar, CN Annadurai, M. Karunanidhi and MG Ramachandran visited the property. The bungalow is also connected to Muthu, recognised as Madurai’s first mayor.
One of the family’s most cherished memories involves MGR. Kesavan Pillai, a relative of Pillai who lives on the upper floor of the bungalow, recalls, “After the success of (movie) Enga Veettu Pillai, MGR visited to attend a celebratory event. He sat right here, in the place where you are sitting now, and spoke with us. It is a memory we can never forget."
The 2027 Pongal celebration, however, will be special. It will coincide with the bungalow completing 100 years. The family plans to come together once again, with relatives living overseas expected to join the centenary gathering. The recent renovation has prepared the house to welcome another generation of family members.
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