ETV Bharat / state

Madurai Bench of Madras HC Orders Deputy Collector To Personally Inspect Trichy Kottapattu Special Camp

Trichy: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered the Deputy Collector to personally inspect the Kottapattu Special Camp and submit a report.

Raja, who resides in Madurai, had filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Madurai bench of the High Court. In it, he alleged that "There are 125 people, including 100 men, 25 women, and two children, from various countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and Iran, in the Trichy Kottapattu refugee camp, but no proper steps are being taken to resolve their cases."

The plea further contended that many continue to be detained due to administrative delays in completing their cases.

"Many remain in camps for years after their sentences have been served, with no action taken to deport them to their home countries. This is unacceptable. Therefore, a separate investigation should be conducted into the foreigners who have been released, those who have completed their sentences, and those who have been granted bail among the foreigners housed in the special camp in Trichy, and based on that, necessary steps should be taken within 6 days to send them to their home countries," the plea said.

The plea also said that a high-level monitoring committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Immigration Bureau, Tamil Nadu Government, Human Rights and Legal Affairs Commissions should be formed and this committee should immediately inspect the Trichy Kottapattu camp and submit a report on the steps to be taken.