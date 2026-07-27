Madurai Bench of Madras HC Orders Deputy Collector To Personally Inspect Trichy Kottapattu Special Camp
The High Court gave a direction on a Public Interest Litigation filed by Raja, a resident of Madurai. Reports KS Balakrishnan
Published : July 27, 2026 at 11:03 PM IST
Trichy: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered the Deputy Collector to personally inspect the Kottapattu Special Camp and submit a report.
Raja, who resides in Madurai, had filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Madurai bench of the High Court. In it, he alleged that "There are 125 people, including 100 men, 25 women, and two children, from various countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and Iran, in the Trichy Kottapattu refugee camp, but no proper steps are being taken to resolve their cases."
The plea further contended that many continue to be detained due to administrative delays in completing their cases.
"Many remain in camps for years after their sentences have been served, with no action taken to deport them to their home countries. This is unacceptable. Therefore, a separate investigation should be conducted into the foreigners who have been released, those who have completed their sentences, and those who have been granted bail among the foreigners housed in the special camp in Trichy, and based on that, necessary steps should be taken within 6 days to send them to their home countries," the plea said.
The plea also said that a high-level monitoring committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Immigration Bureau, Tamil Nadu Government, Human Rights and Legal Affairs Commissions should be formed and this committee should immediately inspect the Trichy Kottapattu camp and submit a report on the steps to be taken.
It urged the court that orders should be issued to remove the dense vegetation surrounding the camp, provide facilities like a proper sewage drainage system, free purified drinking water, and a hygienic kitchen, and increase the daily food allowance.
The plea further contended that the court should order to provide free sanitary napkins and hygiene products to female prisoners, establish a gynecological consultation program, and provide educational, recreational, and psychological counseling facilities for minors in the camp.
"Detailed standard operating procedures for the operation of special camps for foreigners and rules under the Foreigners Act should be ordered," the petitioner contended.
A bench comprising Justices C.V. Karthikeyan and Sakthivel, who heard the case, asked, "Has anyone in the camp filed a complaint regarding the infrastructure facilities?"
The bench then ordered Deputy Collector in charge of the Kottapattu Special Camp in Trichy to visit the camp in person and conduct a complete inspection and submit a detailed report on the condition of the infrastructure facilities there, what facilities are needed, the cost involved and the funds for maintenance. The bench then posted the matter for August 19.
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