Madrasa Students In Uttarakhand Not Getting Mid-Day Meals
The situation has emerged from the Uttarakhand Government disbanding the Madrasa Board and placing the madrasas under a Minority Education Authority
Published : October 12, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Dehradun: The move of the Uttarakhand Government to disband the Madrasa Board has resulted in significant difficulties for students enrolled in minority representative schools. The students stand deprived of mid-day meals under the new arrangement.
Till now, the Education Department used to provide the facility of mid-day meals to the children enrolled in 452 madrasas registered with the Madrasa Board but now after the Minority Education Authority came into existence, these children have been deprived of the mid-day meals. Sources said that there has been a continuous demand from the Education Department to make arrangements for the mid-day meals for these children but the matter stands buried in the red tape of the Education Department.
The Authority came into effect from July 1 and the Madrasa Board that existed before was abolished. It has been more than three months since the Authority has been functioning and the state's madrasas are still to be integrated with it.
Meanwhile, the children studying in madrasas have been unable to access mid-day meals for so long. Surprisingly, the Authority itself has repeatedly written to the Education Department urging them to arrange for mid-day meals for the children from the minority community. The rationale behind this is that madrasas have been providing mid-day meals in the past, and therefore, those madrasas that are being registered should be provided with mid-day meals.
“Despite repeated letters, the Education Department is still not providing mid-day meals to madrasa students. The government has been requested to hold a meeting with the Department and take a decision regarding this as soon as possible,” said Surjeet Gandhi, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority.
The government claims that the purpose of the mode to bring the madrasas under Minority Education Authority was to bring the students in the mainstream of education.
It is learnt that of the 452 madrasas in Uttarakhand, 245 have been closed since the new system was implemented. Of these, 17 madrasas have been sealed, and one has yet to submit an application. Meanwhile, another 130 madrasas have their registration applications pending with the Education Department.
The situation that prevails is that of utter confusion. The biggest concern is that even essential services like mid-day meals are victims of red tapism. Previously, a letter from the Government of India had clarified that all madrasas should provide mid-day meals to the children and the Education Department was providing this service. Surprisingly, now that the same Education Department has implemented a new system, the facility stands withdrawn.
“Previously, these madrasas were registered with the Madrasa Board and therefore, according to a letter from the Government of India, they were provided with mid-day meals. However, since the new system has been implemented, they have become private schools and therefore, providing them with mid-day meals is no longer possible. However, discussions are currently underway on this matter,” said Kunwar Singh Rawat, Director In-charge of Primary Education.
More than three months have passed since this new system was implemented but the Education Department is yet to overcome this state of confusion. The situation is such that the children have nothing on paper to get the mid-day meal facility. Even more concerning is that the Education Department is now refusing to recognize institutions that were previously considered madrasas after receiving the new designation.
Sources said that in such a situation, the solution lies in approaching the Government of India so that these children coming from poor families can once again get the facility of mid-day meals like before.
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