ETV Bharat / state

Madrasa Students In Uttarakhand Not Getting Mid-Day Meals

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The move of the Uttarakhand Government to disband the Madrasa Board has resulted in significant difficulties for students enrolled in minority representative schools. The students stand deprived of mid-day meals under the new arrangement.

Till now, the Education Department used to provide the facility of mid-day meals to the children enrolled in 452 madrasas registered with the Madrasa Board but now after the Minority Education Authority came into existence, these children have been deprived of the mid-day meals. Sources said that there has been a continuous demand from the Education Department to make arrangements for the mid-day meals for these children but the matter stands buried in the red tape of the Education Department.

The Authority came into effect from July 1 and the Madrasa Board that existed before was abolished. It has been more than three months since the Authority has been functioning and the state's madrasas are still to be integrated with it. Meanwhile, the children studying in madrasas have been unable to access mid-day meals for so long. Surprisingly, the Authority itself has repeatedly written to the Education Department urging them to arrange for mid-day meals for the children from the minority community. The rationale behind this is that madrasas have been providing mid-day meals in the past, and therefore, those madrasas that are being registered should be provided with mid-day meals. “Despite repeated letters, the Education Department is still not providing mid-day meals to madrasa students. The government has been requested to hold a meeting with the Department and take a decision regarding this as soon as possible,” said Surjeet Gandhi, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority. The government claims that the purpose of the mode to bring the madrasas under Minority Education Authority was to bring the students in the mainstream of education.