ETV Bharat / state

Prime Accused In Secunderabad Army Weapon Theft Case Ex-Havildar Remanded To Seven Days Police Custody

Prime accused in theft of arms and ammunition from the Madras Regiment at the Bollarum Cantonment in Secunderabad questioned by police. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: A local court in Secunderabad remanded the prime accused in the Madras Regiment weapons theft case, Upputholla Mallesh, to seven days police custody.

Former Havildar Mallesh was detained earlier after his name surfaced in the theft case and remained lodged at Chanchalguda Jail.

On Tuesday, the Secunderabad court granted seven-day police custody of the accused. The police will question him to find out whether he was assisted by any other army personnel in carrying out the theft. According to officials the questioning will also focus on Mallesh's connections with people in the northeastern and northern states where he was previously posted.

The theft at the Army's Madras Regiment in Bollarum took place on the night of August 30. Arms and ammunition including four AK 47 rifles and a large quantity of bullets were stolen from the facility.