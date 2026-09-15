Prime Accused In Secunderabad Army Weapon Theft Case Ex-Havildar Remanded To Seven Days Police Custody
Former Havildar Upputholla Mallesh remanded to seven days police custody.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: A local court in Secunderabad remanded the prime accused in the Madras Regiment weapons theft case, Upputholla Mallesh, to seven days police custody.
Former Havildar Mallesh was detained earlier after his name surfaced in the theft case and remained lodged at Chanchalguda Jail.
On Tuesday, the Secunderabad court granted seven-day police custody of the accused. The police will question him to find out whether he was assisted by any other army personnel in carrying out the theft. According to officials the questioning will also focus on Mallesh's connections with people in the northeastern and northern states where he was previously posted.
The theft at the Army's Madras Regiment in Bollarum took place on the night of August 30. Arms and ammunition including four AK 47 rifles and a large quantity of bullets were stolen from the facility.
According to police, Mallesh had previously served in the Army but was dismissed due to health issues and disciplinary violations and nursed a grudge over this due to which he committed the crime. However police said that they are also inquiring about the person he met at the Gymkhana Grounds and his other connections as part of the investigation.The questioning will also center on any other underlying motives for the theft.
Investigative teams are also working to recover data deleted from Mallesh's phone. The police will also look at whether a larger network was involved in the theft and given the implications for national security, the police are likely to share details of the case with national investigation agencies.
Earlier, Hyderabad Task Force played a key role in solving the theft which occurred at the 20th Battalion of the Madras Regiment. Teams analysed footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras and scrutinised call detail records (CDRs) involving thousands of calls and numerous suspects before they arrested Mallesh. Cellphone signals and CCTV footage revealed that Mallesh was in the Bollarum area on 28 and 29 August before the theft.
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