ETV Bharat / state

Madras Regiment Arms Theft: Military Intelligence Joins Probe, One Army Man Detained In Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The investigation into the theft of weapons from the Madras Regiment in Bollarum, Secunderabad, that took place on the night of August 30, has been stepped up, with Military Intelligence stepping in and several Army officers arriving from Delhi, officials said on Wednesday. One Madras Regiment soldier has been detained for questioning after a sniffer dog stopped near him during a search operation, they said.

Army officers discovered the breach on Sunday and lodged a complaint at Bollarum police station the next morning. According to details shared by the Army with the police, 12 rifles, 21 magazines, a night-vision binocular and 1,912 rounds of ammunition were stolen.

According to officials, a case has been registered on the complaint of Lieutenant Colonel Mayank Govitirkar. Senior officers from the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate are overseeing the local investigation, while Military Intelligence is examining the broader circumstances of the theft.

Police and Army officials suspect the involvement of more than one person, possibly at least four. According to sources, the ammunition alone weighed around 15 kilograms. Sources indicated that the perimeter wall is weak at certain rear points, with civilian houses located immediately outside. Officials are examining the possibility that the weapons were thrown over the wall after the theft.

Thorough searches are continuing across the Madras Regiment premises and the adjoining Bollarum Cantonment area, including the Milkha Singh Ground, which shares a common boundary wall. A magazine was recovered from the grass near the perimeter wall during the searches.