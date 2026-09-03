ETV Bharat / state

Madras Regiment Arms Theft: 160 Electric Detonators Found Near Army Camp In Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Three days after the discovery of the theft of service weapons and ammunition from the Madras Regiment premises in Bollarum, Secunderabad Cantonment, 160 electric detonators were found near the Army camp, officials said on Thursday.

Officials found the detonators inside a plastic bucket near the rear wall of the firing range. They were arranged in eight bundles of 20 each. The total value of the seized detonators is estimated at Rs 32,000. Acting on information from Army personnel, Bollarum police reached the spot and alerted the Malkajgiri Bomb Disposal Team.

Police have seized the '33A' size commercial electrical detonators and are trying to identify who left them there. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act. The discovery comes against the backdrop of the ongoing investigation into the theft of weapons from the Army camp.

Sources said that police suspect that ammunition was gradually taken out over a period of time before the weapons were stolen. Officials noted that the records of weapons and ammunition stocks in the storage cabinet were not properly maintained.

They suspected that the culprits broke the lock on the door and smashed open the boxes. Personnel on duty nearby said they heard no noise because of heavy rain that night. Officials have observed that the accused took ammunition that specifically matches the stolen weapons.