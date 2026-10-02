ETV Bharat / state

Madras Regiment Armoury Theft Accused Planned Burglary By Gathering Information From Staff

Hyderabad: Investigation into the theft of firearms from the Madras Regiment at Bolarum has revealed that former Army havildar, Upputholla Mallesh alias Raju, reportedly had a grudge after being forced into retirement with three years of service remaining.

During questioning, Mallesh told police officers that he had learnt through social media that there was a high demand for sophisticated firearms used by the Army and believed that if he stole weapons from the Madras Regiment armoury, where he had previously worked, it would lead to disciplinary action against the concerned officials. On the other hand, selling those would help him recoup the financial loss resulting from his premature discharge from service.

Mallesh, a native of Udumelli village in Nagarkurnool district was arrested on September 11. He was sent back to judicial remand at Chanchalguda Jail following a medical examination after his 10-day police custody ended on Thursday. Authorities are considering seeking his custody again to extract further information.

Mallesh was recruited into the Army in 2010 and served with the 20th Battalion of the Madras Regiment before being discharged in May this year. Having served in the regiment for a long time, he was fully aware of the guard schedule at the armoury, the timing of shift changes in the vicinity, the personnel in charge, and the procedures for handing over keys for various sections.