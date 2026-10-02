Madras Regiment Armoury Theft Accused Planned Burglary By Gathering Information From Staff
Upputholla Mallesh was sent back to judicial remand at Chanchalguda Jail after his 10-day police custody ended on Thursday.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Investigation into the theft of firearms from the Madras Regiment at Bolarum has revealed that former Army havildar, Upputholla Mallesh alias Raju, reportedly had a grudge after being forced into retirement with three years of service remaining.
During questioning, Mallesh told police officers that he had learnt through social media that there was a high demand for sophisticated firearms used by the Army and believed that if he stole weapons from the Madras Regiment armoury, where he had previously worked, it would lead to disciplinary action against the concerned officials. On the other hand, selling those would help him recoup the financial loss resulting from his premature discharge from service.
Mallesh, a native of Udumelli village in Nagarkurnool district was arrested on September 11. He was sent back to judicial remand at Chanchalguda Jail following a medical examination after his 10-day police custody ended on Thursday. Authorities are considering seeking his custody again to extract further information.
Mallesh was recruited into the Army in 2010 and served with the 20th Battalion of the Madras Regiment before being discharged in May this year. Having served in the regiment for a long time, he was fully aware of the guard schedule at the armoury, the timing of shift changes in the vicinity, the personnel in charge, and the procedures for handing over keys for various sections.
He told police that he was in regular contact with the armoury's in-charge and the on-duty security staff and gathered information from them to plan the burglary. He said that four months ago, he had purchased a one-foot-long iron rod for Rs 150 in Kowkur to break open the armoury lock.
According to the police, through these interactions, he learnt that the CCTV cameras in the area were switched off around 8 pm, leaving the premises in darkness and there was minimal or almost no movement of regiment officials on Sundays. Consequently, he planned to carry out the theft on the night of August 30.
As planned, Mallesh had set out from his home in Yapral on his Activa scooter at around 8:30 pm on that day. At around 11 pm, he entered the regiment premises through the Kowkur gate, parked his vehicle on the unpaved road behind the armoury and waited for the on-duty security personnel to retire to their quarters.
Immediately afterwards, he broke the lock of the armoury with the iron rod he had carried with him and stole the firearms. He hid them at home and, upon meeting potential buyers, showed them the pistol he possessed as a sample, police said.
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