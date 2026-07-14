ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Upholds Life Sentence For Man Convicted Of Blackmailing Women With Intimate Photos

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the life imprisonment awarded to a man from Kanyakumari district who was convicted of blackmailing multiple women. The accused was sentenced for blackmailing women after obtaining their intimate photographs through social media.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by Kasi, a resident of Nagercoil, who challenged the sentence imposed by a fast-track court for suspension of his sentence and bail.

According to the prosecution, Kasi made friends with several women through social media platforms, earned their trust and got their private and obscene photographs. He later blackmailed them for money by threatening to circulate the images.