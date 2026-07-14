Madras High Court Upholds Life Sentence For Man Convicted Of Blackmailing Women With Intimate Photos
According to the prosecution, Kasi made friends with several women through social media platforms, earned their trust and got their private and obscene photographs.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the life imprisonment awarded to a man from Kanyakumari district who was convicted of blackmailing multiple women. The accused was sentenced for blackmailing women after obtaining their intimate photographs through social media.
The court dismissed the appeal filed by Kasi, a resident of Nagercoil, who challenged the sentence imposed by a fast-track court for suspension of his sentence and bail.
According to the prosecution, Kasi made friends with several women through social media platforms, earned their trust and got their private and obscene photographs. He later blackmailed them for money by threatening to circulate the images.
Following complaints from the victims, six criminal cases were registered against him at police stations in Nagercoil, Vadassery and Nesamani Nagar. The Tamil Nadu government transferred the investigation to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID). Kasi was arrested in 2020 and was also detained under the Goondas Act during the investigation.
The CBCID informed the trial court that investigators had recovered around 400 obscene videos and nearly 1,900 nude photographs from Kasi's laptop and mobile phone. Based on the evidence, the Nagercoil Fast Track Court sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh.
In 2024, Kasi approached the Madurai Bench of the High Court to request for suspension of his sentence and release on bail while his appeal was pending. The appeal was heard by a Division Bench comprising Justices Anand Venkatesh and Ramakrishnan. The Bench reserved its verdict and later dismissed the appeal.
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