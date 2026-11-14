Madras High Court Upholds Exoneration of Jayalalithaa In Wealth Tax Cases
The I-T Department had initiated legal proceedings against the late CM, alleging that she had failed to file wealth tax returns for several years.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has upheld the decision to exonerate the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa, in wealth tax cases.
The Income Tax Department had initiated legal proceedings against the late chief minister, alleging that she had failed to file wealth tax returns for several years.
Upon reviewing a petition filed by Jayalalithaa seeking to be discharged from these cases, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) issued an order exonerating her.
Challenging this order, the Income Tax Department filed three separate cases in the Madras High Court between 2008 and 2009.
Following the passing of Jayalalithaa, her legal heirs—as recognised by the court—Deepa and Deepak were impleaded in these long-pending cases.
The matters came up for hearing on Saturday before a bench presided over by Justice Anita Sumanth. Appearing on behalf of Deepak, advocate Sudarshanam argued that the Income Tax Department’s cases should be dismissed, as the Tribunal had issued its order only after a thorough examination of the relevant documents.
Accepting this argument, the judges observed that given that individuals such as Sasikala were also residing in Jayalalithaa’s household, the Income Tax Department had failed to establish to whom the assets in question actually belonged.
Consequently, the court ruled that the initiation of proceedings against Jayalalithaa was erroneous. Affirming the decision of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal to exonerate her, the High Court dismissed all three appeals filed by the Income Tax Department.
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