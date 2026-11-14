ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Upholds Exoneration of Jayalalithaa In Wealth Tax Cases

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court has upheld the decision to exonerate the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa, in wealth tax cases.

The Income Tax Department had initiated legal proceedings against the late chief minister, alleging that she had failed to file wealth tax returns for several years.

Upon reviewing a petition filed by Jayalalithaa seeking to be discharged from these cases, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) issued an order exonerating her. Challenging this order, the Income Tax Department filed three separate cases in the Madras High Court between 2008 and 2009. Following the passing of Jayalalithaa, her legal heirs—as recognised by the court—Deepa and Deepak were impleaded in these long-pending cases.