Madras HC Upholds Denial Of FCRA Registration To Organisation Involved In 'Religious Conversion'
The bench held that organisations engaged in religious conversion are not eligible for registration under FCRA, reports Balakrishnan.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the denial of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration to an organisation, observing that entities engaged in converting people from one religion to another will not be eligible to receive foreign contributions.
The order was passed by a Division Bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi while hearing a review petition filed on behalf of Montessori School, Cancion Public Trust.
The trust had approached the court seeking orders for issuance of FCRA registration certificate after its application was rejected by the authorities. "Documents related to the rejection order should be produced, quashed and a certificate should be issued to the petitioner under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act," the petition stated.
The court, however, upheld the decision of the authorities.
In its order, the Bench observed that the purpose of FCRA is to ensure that organisations receiving foreign contributions do not act in a manner that is inconsistent with the values of the Indian republic.
"Provisions of FCRA should be interpreted as per its framed structure. The law requires applicants to disclose all details of their activities. Any misrepresentation would result in rejection of the application," the court observed.
According to the order, the applicant was involved in religious activities but presented itself as a secular organisation. "That is why the official had to reject the request," the bench said.
The court also made it clear that receiving foreign contributions is not an absolute right. According to the judges, it is a benefit or privilege that can be granted subject to the conditions prescribed under the FCRA.
At the same time, the Bench said authorities should correctly classify organisations according to the nature of their activities. Organisations working to preserve India's cultural and civilisational heritage could be considered under the educational or cultural category, it said.
However, organisations whose activities are primarily connected with worship and religious rituals would fall under the religious category, the court observed.
The Bench further said religious organisations and individuals whose activities do not affect the secular character of the country and society could be eligible for registration. However, organisations engaged in converting people from one religion to another would not be eligible for FCRA registration, it said.
The court consequently dismissed the challenge and upheld the order denying registration to the petitioner organisation. "The order impugned in this civil appeal is upheld. This appeal is dismissed," the court said.
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