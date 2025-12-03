ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Upholds Ban On Use of Ilaiyaraaja’s Song In ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to lift the ban on using music composer Ilaiyaraaja's songs in the film, 'Good Bad Ugly' starring Ajith Kumar. The ban was earlier imposed after Ilaiyaraaja filed a case alleging that the songs, Ottha Ruba Tharen, En Jodi Manja Kuruvi, and Ilamai Idho Idho from films which were released decades ago, were used in the film without his permission.

Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s producers, had approached the court seeking to lift the ban, claiming that they had legally acquired the rights to the movie’s songs from Sony and had since removed Ilaiyaraaja’s compositions from the film.

The matter was heard by Justice N. Senthil Kumar. Ilaiyaraaja's counsel argued that according to the copyright law, the song rights belong to the composers. While the producer holds rights to the film as a whole, they cannot separately sell the songs to a third party, the counsel said, adding that three songs had been modified without authorisation.