Madras High Court Upholds Ban On Use of Ilaiyaraaja’s Song In ‘Good Bad Ugly’
The court upheld its interim ban on the use of Ilaiyaraaja’s song in the film after the composer alleged that it was used without permission.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to lift the ban on using music composer Ilaiyaraaja's songs in the film, 'Good Bad Ugly' starring Ajith Kumar. The ban was earlier imposed after Ilaiyaraaja filed a case alleging that the songs, Ottha Ruba Tharen, En Jodi Manja Kuruvi, and Ilamai Idho Idho from films which were released decades ago, were used in the film without his permission.
Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s producers, had approached the court seeking to lift the ban, claiming that they had legally acquired the rights to the movie’s songs from Sony and had since removed Ilaiyaraaja’s compositions from the film.
The matter was heard by Justice N. Senthil Kumar. Ilaiyaraaja's counsel argued that according to the copyright law, the song rights belong to the composers. While the producer holds rights to the film as a whole, they cannot separately sell the songs to a third party, the counsel said, adding that three songs had been modified without authorisation.
The production company’s lawyer countered that producers hold complete rights to the entire film and argues that Ilaiyarraaja must prove ownership of the music rights.
Justice Senthil Kumar delivered the judgment today. He upheld Ilaiyaraaja’s right to prevent unauthorised use and modification of his compositions and dismissed the petition filed by Mythri Movie Makers, stating there was no reason to interfere with the interim order. The court has adjourned the hearing of the main case to January 6, 2026.
