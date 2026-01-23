ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court To Deliver Verdict On Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Censor Certification Case On January 27

Chennai: The Madras High Court is set to deliver its judgment on January 27 in the case filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) challenging a single judge’s order that directed the grant of a censor certificate to actor Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan.

The film’s production company had applied for a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification on December 18, 2025. The CBFC accepted the application the next day and screened the film on December 22. After the screening, the Board informed the producers that a U/A 16+ certificate could be granted, subject to certain modifications in specific scenes.

Acting on the CBFC’s suggestions, the production company removed the identified scenes and resubmitted the film for certification on December 24. On December 29, the CBFC communicated its decision to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate.

However, the certification process was not completed as the film crew was reportedly unable to upload the story synopsis required for the certificate. Despite the production house informing the CBFC about this issue on December 31 and January 1, it did not receive any response.

Subsequently, on January 5, the CBFC chairman informed the producers that the film would be referred to a review committee due to scenes allegedly involving “security force emblems.” Challenging this decision, the production company approached the Madras High Court. The production company argued that the referral was unjustified as the film had already undergone modifications and was cleared for a U/A 16+ certificate.