Madras High Court To Deliver Verdict On Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Censor Certification Case On January 27
Published : January 23, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court is set to deliver its judgment on January 27 in the case filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) challenging a single judge’s order that directed the grant of a censor certificate to actor Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan.
The film’s production company had applied for a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification on December 18, 2025. The CBFC accepted the application the next day and screened the film on December 22. After the screening, the Board informed the producers that a U/A 16+ certificate could be granted, subject to certain modifications in specific scenes.
Acting on the CBFC’s suggestions, the production company removed the identified scenes and resubmitted the film for certification on December 24. On December 29, the CBFC communicated its decision to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate.
However, the certification process was not completed as the film crew was reportedly unable to upload the story synopsis required for the certificate. Despite the production house informing the CBFC about this issue on December 31 and January 1, it did not receive any response.
Subsequently, on January 5, the CBFC chairman informed the producers that the film would be referred to a review committee due to scenes allegedly involving “security force emblems.” Challenging this decision, the production company approached the Madras High Court. The production company argued that the referral was unjustified as the film had already undergone modifications and was cleared for a U/A 16+ certificate.
A single judge of the High Court quashed the CBFC chairman’s order and held that a re-examination was unwarranted after the Board had already decided to grant certification following the required changes.
The CBFC appealed against this order before a division bench headed by the Chief Justice. On January 9, the bench granted an interim stay on the single judge’s order, observing that the CBFC had not been given sufficient time before the judgment was delivered.
The production company then challenged the High Court’s stay order before the Supreme Court of India. After hearing the matter, the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the High Court’s interim stay.
On January 20, the Chief Justice’s bench of the Madras High Court heard detailed arguments from both the CBFC and the production company throughout the day. The bench reserved its judgment the same day without initially announcing a date.
Now, with fans of actor and TVK leader Vijay eagerly awaiting the outcome, the Madras High Court has scheduled the pronouncement of its verdict in the Jana Nayagan certification case for January 27.
