ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Suggests White Paper On Irregularities In Tamil Nadu Library Book Procurement

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has suggested that the Tamil Nadu government issue a white paper detailing alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for public libraries across the state.

The allegations concern the purchase of books for libraries in six districts, including the Periyar Arivulaga Library in Coimbatore. The School Education Department has referred the matter to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), which is currently investigating the alleged irregularities.

In this connection, Ramasubbu, a resident of Tirunelveli district, filed a petition before the Madurai Bench seeking further action. He alleged large-scale irregularities in book procurement and argued that government officials who failed to comply with a 2024 High Court order on the issue should face contempt of court proceedings.

The petition was heard by a division bench comprising Justices Swaminathan and Sumathi.

During the hearing, the judges said the government should issue a formal order establishing procedures to prevent further irregularities in book procurement. They indicated that the contempt petition could be closed once an appropriate system was put in place.

The bench also sought details about the collection and utilisation of the library cess, a fee collected for library-related purposes. It directed government officials to include specific information about the funds collected and how the money had been spent in their affidavit.

The court said the government should submit a comprehensive report by the next hearing, detailing the book procurement process followed over the past 20 years. It suggested that a white paper be issued on the alleged irregularities. The government observed that the controversy had shaken public confidence in Tamil Nadu and that people's trust needed to be restored.