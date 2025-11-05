ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Stops Police Action Against TVK Leader Over Viral Post After Karur Stampede

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Police not to file a final report in the case filed against the election campaign management secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Adhav Arjuna, over a social media post, until November 7.

The cybercrime wing of the police had registered an FIR against Arjuna under sections related to “inciting riots” and “disturbing public peace” for his controversial remarks over X following the September 27 Karur stampede. Subsequently, he filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash the case.

His posts came after the police arrested TVK executives following the stampede during actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, in which 41 people were killed. Shortly afterwards, Arjuna posted on his social media platform X that there would be a Gen Z revolution against the hierarchical system of government, similar to those in Sri Lanka and Nepal, but deleted the post within a few minutes.

On Wednesday, the petition came up for hearing before Justice Jagadish Chandra, during which senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Arjuna, stated that the post on X was deleted within 34 minutes and that it was unlikely most people would have seen it at midnight. He noted that the words “Nepal” and “Sri Lanka” were removed within 15 minutes and argued that the post was intended to highlight the poor performance of the police in handling the Karur tragedy.

He further submitted that there was no malicious intent behind the post and that the case had been registered without a preliminary investigation.

At this point, Justice Chandra intervened and asked, “Do you admit that you posted it on X and then deleted it?” Arjuna’s lawyer replied in the affirmative, adding that even if the post had not been deleted, there was no valid reason to register a case. He emphasised that Arjuna had no criminal background and had merely expressed anger as a member of the opposition party.