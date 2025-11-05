Madras High Court Stops Police Action Against TVK Leader Over Viral Post After Karur Stampede
Madras High Court halts police from filing final report in case against TVK leader Adhav Arjuna over social media post following Karur rally stampede.
Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Police not to file a final report in the case filed against the election campaign management secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Adhav Arjuna, over a social media post, until November 7.
The cybercrime wing of the police had registered an FIR against Arjuna under sections related to “inciting riots” and “disturbing public peace” for his controversial remarks over X following the September 27 Karur stampede. Subsequently, he filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash the case.
His posts came after the police arrested TVK executives following the stampede during actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, in which 41 people were killed. Shortly afterwards, Arjuna posted on his social media platform X that there would be a Gen Z revolution against the hierarchical system of government, similar to those in Sri Lanka and Nepal, but deleted the post within a few minutes.
On Wednesday, the petition came up for hearing before Justice Jagadish Chandra, during which senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Arjuna, stated that the post on X was deleted within 34 minutes and that it was unlikely most people would have seen it at midnight. He noted that the words “Nepal” and “Sri Lanka” were removed within 15 minutes and argued that the post was intended to highlight the poor performance of the police in handling the Karur tragedy.
He further submitted that there was no malicious intent behind the post and that the case had been registered without a preliminary investigation.
At this point, Justice Chandra intervened and asked, “Do you admit that you posted it on X and then deleted it?” Arjuna’s lawyer replied in the affirmative, adding that even if the post had not been deleted, there was no valid reason to register a case. He emphasised that Arjuna had no criminal background and had merely expressed anger as a member of the opposition party.
Senior advocate N.R. Ilango, appearing for the police, argued that Arjuna had fled after the stampede on September 27 and posted the comment on X around midnight on September 28. He asserted that the police had the authority to register a case and conduct an investigation, citing precedents where even forwarding such messages constituted an offence. Despite the post being deleted, it was viewed by up to one lakh people. He also pointed out that Arjuna had failed to appear despite being summoned for investigation.
As the arguments were incomplete, the judge adjourned the hearing to November 7. Arjuna’s counsel requested interim relief until then, which the police department opposed. Subsequently, the judge ordered the police not to file a final report in the case until that date.
