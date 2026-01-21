Madras High Court Stays Income Tax Recovery Against Jayalalithaa’s Legal Heir
The Income Tax Department had issued a notice to Deepa, Jayalalithaa’s niece and declared legal heir, seeking payment of Rs 13 crore
Published : January 21, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the Income Tax Department to suspend recovery proceedings in the income tax case related to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.
The Income Tax Department had issued a notice to Deepa, Jayalalithaa’s niece and declared legal heir, seeking payment of Rs 13 crore towards alleged income tax dues. Challenging the notice, Deepa approached the Madras High Court. Subsequently, another legal heir, Deepak, was also impleaded in the case.
During an earlier hearing, Deepa’s counsel informed the court that the department had initially claimed tax arrears of Rs 36 crore, which was later revised to Rs 13 crore. It was submitted that the petitioner was willing to pay the dues once the correct amount was clearly disclosed. Following this submission, the High Court had directed the Income Tax Department to file a detailed reply clarifying the tax liability.
The matter was taken up again on Tuesday before Justice C. Saravanan. During the hearing, it was pointed out on behalf of Deepa that the Income Tax Department had not yet filed its response as directed by the court.
Taking note of the submission, Justice Saravanan directed the Income Tax Department to file its reply regarding the tax arrears within two weeks. The court further ordered that, until the response is filed, all recovery proceedings against Deepa in connection with the income tax dues shall remain suspended.
