ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Stays Felling Of Rosewood Trees On Private Lands

“The reasons for recommending for repeal of the TN Rosewood (Conservation) Act defy logic for the simple reason that the original Act itself indicates rosewood is a rare species endemic to southern India and almost impossible to regenerate except by natural growth,” the High Court said while hearing a plea by by environmental activist Dr T Murugavel.

A bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and K. Rajasekar said that the reasons for recommending the repeal of the Act defied logic noting that the original Act itself indicated that rosewood was a rare species endemic to southern India and almost impossible to regenerate except by natural growth.

Chennai: In a significant development, the Madras High Court has stayed a government order issued by the previous MK Stalin led DMK government in Tamil Nadu that accepted the recommendations of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests for repealing the Tamil Nadu Rosewood Trees (Conservation) Act, 1994. The order effectively puts in abeyance the felling of rosewood trees on private lands in the state.

The court ordered the G.O be kept in abeyance saying the authorities shall not grant permission for felling or removal of rosewood trees in any private land.

The G.O was issued during the previous DMK dispensation on June 9, 2025 by the Environment, Climate Change and Forests department. Senior counsel T Mohan, representing the petitioner, said that the G.O, had been “issued with vested interest”, claiming it enables uncontrolled removal of rosewood on patta lands.

Mohan submitted that the order will dilute the Tamil Nadu Rosewood Trees (Protection) Act, 1994, He said that the rare rosewood tree, an important tree species naturally found in Tamil Nadu, can only be grown naturally. Once it is given away, it is impossible to reproduce it, he said.

"In order to protect these rare trees, the Tamil Nadu Rosewood Trees (Protection) Act was enacted in 1994. Therefore, the Tamil Nadu government's order should be repealed," he said. The 1994 Act was enacted during the late former CM Jayalalithaa.

Special Advocate Mohammad Fayaz Ali, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, said that the recommendation of the Principal Conservator of Forests was accepted based on various reasons. He said that a detailed study should be conducted to determine what changes occurred before and after the enactment of the Tamil Nadu Rosewood Trees Protection Act, 1994.