Madras High Court Sets May 31 Deadline For Empty Liquor Bottle Buyback Scheme
The HC warned compensation may be imposed on TASMAC if the scheme, currently operational in 29 districts, misses the May 31 deadline.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to fully implement the scheme for buying back empty liquor bottles by May 31.
To prevent environmental damage caused by the indiscriminate disposal of empty liquor bottles, a special bench of the Madras High Court, which hears cases related to environment and forest conservation, had earlier directed the state to implement an empty bottle buyback scheme across Tamil Nadu.
When the case was heard earlier, the government informed the court that the scheme had been fully implemented in 29 districts and sought additional time to extend it to the remaining districts. Accepting the request, the court granted a one-month extension.
The matter came up for hearing again before a special bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and T Bharatha Chakravarthy.
During the hearing, the government counsel said tenders had been floated for printing QR codes on liquor bottles, and once the system becomes operational, the collection of empty bottles will not place an additional burden on Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) employees.
The government also stated that the full implementation of the buyback scheme had been delayed due to employee opposition. Noting that the scheme is already operational in 29 districts, the government sought time until the end of May as a final opportunity to implement it in the remaining districts.
The judges questioned why the scheme had not yet been implemented in the remaining districts despite the one-month extension, observing that issues related to employee opposition should have been resolved by now.
Pointing out that about 20 million liquor bottles are sold daily, the bench set a final deadline of May 31 for full implementation of the empty bottle return scheme. The court warned that if the scheme is not implemented, it would order the TASMAC administration to collect an environmental compensation fee of Rs 10 per bottle sold thereafter.
The judges also noted that some empty bottles get broken or damaged because they are bundled together in sacks during collection. They directed the TASMAC administration to issue appropriate instructions for the proper handling of empty bottles and adjourned the hearing to June 5.
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