ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Sets May 31 Deadline For Empty Liquor Bottle Buyback Scheme

Madras High Court asks TASMAC to ensure proper handling of empty bottles during collection to prevent damage. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to fully implement the scheme for buying back empty liquor bottles by May 31.

To prevent environmental damage caused by the indiscriminate disposal of empty liquor bottles, a special bench of the Madras High Court, which hears cases related to environment and forest conservation, had earlier directed the state to implement an empty bottle buyback scheme across Tamil Nadu.

When the case was heard earlier, the government informed the court that the scheme had been fully implemented in 29 districts and sought additional time to extend it to the remaining districts. Accepting the request, the court granted a one-month extension.

The matter came up for hearing again before a special bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and T Bharatha Chakravarthy.

During the hearing, the government counsel said tenders had been floated for printing QR codes on liquor bottles, and once the system becomes operational, the collection of empty bottles will not place an additional burden on Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) employees.