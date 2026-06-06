ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Cancels Government Order Saying Private Buses Must Depart Only From Kilambakkam In Chennai

Chennai: The Madras High Court has set aside an order issued by the Tamil Nadu transport authority mandating that private omni buses must depart exclusively from the Kilambakkam bus terminus in Chennai.

The court said that no such blanket restriction could be issued by the state government with respect to the omni buses, which had already been issued with either national-level or state-level permits. The court also pointed out that the statutory rules do not permit imposing such a restriction on the basis of the routes in which the buses were plied.

Earlier, an order issued by the Tamil Nadu Transport Department on January 22, 2024, had stipulated that all private omni buses travelling from Chennai to southern districts must operate solely from the Kilambakkam bus terminus and be prohibited from entering Chennai city limits. It had warned that action would be taken against any violations.

However, challenging this order, private bus companies and the Omni Bus Owners' Association filed petitions in the Madras High Court in 2024. The court found procedural violations in the construction of Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam without obtaining sanction from the Chengalpattu Regional Transport Authority (RTA) as required under the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan, however, refrained from declaring the establishment of the KCBT as illegal, as sought by some of the private omnibus bus operators who had filed the petitions, since the 1989 Rules also permit ex post facto approval for a bus terminus that had already been established.

On the final hearing of the case on Saturday, Justice Lakshminarayanan ruled that, under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Act, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) cannot apply to the State Transport Authority for approval to establish a bus terminus.