Madras High Court Seeks Sridhar Vembu's Response In Three Weeks In Divorce Case

Chennai: The Madras High Court ordered Zoho Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sridhar Vembu and others to respond within three weeks, as the divorce case has been pending for a long time.

In the petition filed by his wife, Pramila Srinivasan in the Madras High Court, she said, "I married Sridhar Vembu in 1993. We lived happily in California for about 30 years."

After Sridhar Vembu returned to India in 2019, she filed a divorce case in a California court in 2021. "Sridhar Vembu has abandoned me and my son (Specially abled person) and gone to India," the plea contended.

"In the divorce case pending in the California court, the court has separately heard the documents and testimonies of 10 people, including Sridhar Vembu in Tamil Nadu and Zoho company official Radha Vembu. Therefore, the retired High Court judge or a prosecutor should be appointed," the plea stated.

The case came up for hearing again today before Justice AD Maria Kladi. The judge who heard the case then asked, "Who ordered the registration of documents in the Chengalpattu and Chennai District Courts? Why is this case pending in the Madras High Court? Who filed the petition for an investigation?"