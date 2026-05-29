ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Seeks HR&CE Response On Plea to Return Temple Idols From Protection Centres

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to file its response to a petition seeking the return of idols currently housed in idol protection centres to their respective temples across Tamil Nadu.

The petition was filed by T Suresh Babu, a devotee of Lord Shiva from Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore, who raised concerns over the manner in which ancient temple idols are being stored in security centres established by the HR&CE Department.

According to the petitioner, idols of various deities - including Lord Nataraja - are being kept stacked inside these centres "like warehouse goods", without clarity on when they would be returned to their original temples. The plea argued that poojas (rituals) and neyvedyams (ghee offerings) are not being conducted for these idols in accordance with Agama rules, amounting to a violation of long-standing temple traditions and religious practices.

The petitioner further contended that devotees are not permitted to worship the idols housed in the centres. It was also argued that instead of strengthening security measures within temples, such as installing surveillance cameras, the authorities had shifted the idols to storage facilities where they were allegedly being treated as mere metal objects.