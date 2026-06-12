Governor Cannot Be Made Party To Case In 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' Petition: HC
But court seeks response from Union and state governments on petition seeking singing of state song first at govt functions
Published : June 12, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has said that the Governor of Tamil Nadu cannot be impleaded as a party in a petition seeking to make the singing of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' the first item at government functions.
A division bench of Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Friday directed the Union and state governments to file their response soon. The case is expected to be heard next in eight weeks.
Following the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister and ministers took place on May 10.
At this event, National Song 'Vande Mataram' and National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' were sung first, with state song of Tamil Nadu, 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' relegated to third position. This move drew opposition from various quarters.
Against this backdrop, Ananya Radhakrishnan, a resident of Chennai, filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order to restore the tradition of commencing government functions with the singing of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu'.
In her petition, Ananya Radhakrishnan stated: "For many years, it has been the tradition in Tamil Nadu to begin government functions by singing 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' — penned by scholar Manonmaniam Sundaram Pillai in 1891 — and to conclude them with the National Anthem. However, this practice is being diluted. At recent government functions, 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' was sung third, following 'Vande Mataram' and the National Anthem."
"A circular issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on January 28, 2026, imposed no ban on commencing government functions with the state song. Singing 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is not merely a ritual, it embodies the sentiments, culture and identity of the Tamil people," the petitioner said.
"For generations, government functions have begun with this invocation. This case is not filed in opposition to 'Vande Mataram' or the National Anthem. To avoid cultural conflict at government functions, the government should be directed to issue appropriate administrative instructions ensuring that 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is sung first," she demanded.
The court, while observing that the Governor could not be impleaded in the case and thus could not be directed to respond, adjourned the hearing for eight weeks.
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