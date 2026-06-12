ETV Bharat / state

Governor Cannot Be Made Party To Case In 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' Petition: HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court has said that the Governor of Tamil Nadu cannot be impleaded as a party in a petition seeking to make the singing of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' the first item at government functions.

A division bench of Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Friday directed the Union and state governments to file their response soon. The case is expected to be heard next in eight weeks.

Following the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister and ministers took place on May 10.

At this event, National Song 'Vande Mataram' and National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' were sung first, with state song of Tamil Nadu, 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' relegated to third position. This move drew opposition from various quarters.

Against this backdrop, Ananya Radhakrishnan, a resident of Chennai, filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order to restore the tradition of commencing government functions with the singing of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu'.