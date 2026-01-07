ETV Bharat / state

Jallikattu Not Like IPL, Must Be Conducted by Government: Madras High Court

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that Jallikattu events cannot be compared to IPL matches and should not be conducted by private individuals. The court emphasised that such traditional festivals must remain under government supervision.

The observation was made while hearing a petition filed by Murugan, a resident of Avaniyapuram in Madurai district, regarding the conduct of the annual Jallikattu festival scheduled to be held on January 15, the first day of the Tamil month of Thai.

In his petition, Murugan stated that the traditional Jallikattu at Avaniyapuram has been conducted by the village community for over a century. However, following the Supreme Court’s 2017 order permitting Jallikattu, a newly formed association - the Thenkal Kanmai Irrigation Farmers and Jallikattu Association - took over the conduct of the event in 2018. He alleged that the association comprised members from a single family.

He further submitted that objections were raised before the High Court at that time, following which the court directed the district administration to conduct the Jallikattu festival with the support of a 16-member advisory committee. Since then, the district administration has been overseeing the event.