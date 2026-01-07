Jallikattu Not Like IPL, Must Be Conducted by Government: Madras High Court
January 7, 2026
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that Jallikattu events cannot be compared to IPL matches and should not be conducted by private individuals. The court emphasised that such traditional festivals must remain under government supervision.
The observation was made while hearing a petition filed by Murugan, a resident of Avaniyapuram in Madurai district, regarding the conduct of the annual Jallikattu festival scheduled to be held on January 15, the first day of the Tamil month of Thai.
In his petition, Murugan stated that the traditional Jallikattu at Avaniyapuram has been conducted by the village community for over a century. However, following the Supreme Court’s 2017 order permitting Jallikattu, a newly formed association - the Thenkal Kanmai Irrigation Farmers and Jallikattu Association - took over the conduct of the event in 2018. He alleged that the association comprised members from a single family.
He further submitted that objections were raised before the High Court at that time, following which the court directed the district administration to conduct the Jallikattu festival with the support of a 16-member advisory committee. Since then, the district administration has been overseeing the event.
Murugan told the court that a representation had been submitted to the district administration seeking permission for the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu to be conducted this year by a village-level committee representing all communities, but no action had been taken. He contended that as the administration was preparing to conduct the event, the court should issue directions permitting the village committee to organise it instead.
The petition was heard by a Division Bench comprising Justices Jayachandran and Ramakrishnan. During the hearing, the Bench observed that Jallikattu had been permitted only after prolonged protests and legal scrutiny, and that several issues had arisen in the past when individuals attempted to conduct the event.
“Jallikattu is not like an IPL match. Many problems emerged precisely because private individuals conducted it. It is therefore appropriate that the government organises the event,” the Bench observed.
The judges further noted, “Jallikattu festivals of Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur are internationally recognised and, given their significance, it would be inappropriate to allow private individuals to conduct them.” Therefore, the bench noted that the government should continue to organise Jallikattu at these venues. The court dismissed the petition.
