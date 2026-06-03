Madras High Court Rules Appavu Won 2016 Tamil Nadu Election Election; He Dedicates Win To M Karunanidhi
In the 2016 Assembly elections, Inbadurai (representing the AIADMK) and Appavu (representing the DMK) contested for the Radhapuram constituency in the Tirunelveli district.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has delivered a verdict declaring that former Speaker Appavu won the Radhapuram constituency seat by a margin of 104 votes in the Assembly elections held in 2016.
In the 2016 Assembly elections, Inbadurai (representing the AIADMK) and Appavu (representing the DMK) contested for the Radhapuram constituency in the Tirunelveli district. Upon the conclusion of the vote counting, Inbadurai was declared the winner by a margin of 49 votes. Subsequently, Appavu filed an election petition in the Madras High Court challenging Inbadurai's electoral victory.
In his petition, Appavu stated: "The votes recorded in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during rounds 19, 20, and 21 must be recounted. Furthermore, the Returning Officer rejected 203 postal votes without providing any valid reasons; these must also be verified, and the final result declared accordingly."
After hearing the case, the High Court issued an order on October 4, 2019, directing a recount of both the votes recorded in the EVMs and the postal votes. Meanwhile, Inbadurai filed petitions in both the High Court and the Supreme Court challenging the order for a recount.
The High Court, upon hearing the matter, dismissed Inbadurai's petition and permitted the vote counting process to proceed. Subsequently, the Supreme Court—while hearing the appeal filed by Inbadurai against the High Court's order—ruled that the recount could be conducted, but issued a prohibitory order barring the publication of the results.
Consequently, due to the Supreme Court's verdict issued in 2019, the results of the recount remained unpublished for a period exceeding seven years. Meanwhile, noting that two Legislative Assembly elections had taken place since 2016, the Supreme Court announced on May 21 that it was closing the case, as conducting further hearings would serve no practical purpose.
In this context, the case came up for hearing before Justice G. Jayachandran of the Madras High Court. During the proceedings, the Judge observed: "How many years must one wait for a single issue to be resolved? As of now, three elections have concluded. Can an election petition be kept pending for ten years? The conduct of the Election Officer regarding the rejection of postal votes has already been investigated; there remains nothing further to investigate."
"Recovering the salary drawn by Inbadurai between 2016 and 2021 is an impossibility. He has already discharged his duties as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. While a bar could be imposed on his entitlement to pension and other post-retirement benefits, his removal from office is not feasible. Upon a recount, out of a total of 203 postal votes, 153 were cast in favour of Appavu, while 44 were rejected. Appavu secured victory by a margin of 104 votes; however, Inbathurai was erroneously declared the winner," the judge said.
"Therefore, the monetary benefits pertaining to the 2016–2021 tenure must be disbursed to Appavu. The Secretary of the Legislative Assembly is directed to ensure that all entitlements due to him are duly provided," the Judge ordered.
Following this, addressing the media, Appavu stated with deep emotion: "This is a victory achieved after a prolonged legal battle. I have waited for years in court for a verdict. I have received a favourable judgment. Although delayed, justice has ultimately prevailed. On the birth anniversary of Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi), I dedicate this victory—secured through this verdict—as a humble tribute to him."