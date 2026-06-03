ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Rules Appavu Won 2016 Tamil Nadu Election Election; He Dedicates Win To M Karunanidhi

Chennai: The Madras High Court has delivered a verdict declaring that former Speaker Appavu won the Radhapuram constituency seat by a margin of 104 votes in the Assembly elections held in 2016.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Inbadurai (representing the AIADMK) and Appavu (representing the DMK) contested for the Radhapuram constituency in the Tirunelveli district. Upon the conclusion of the vote counting, Inbadurai was declared the winner by a margin of 49 votes. Subsequently, Appavu filed an election petition in the Madras High Court challenging Inbadurai's electoral victory.

In his petition, Appavu stated: "The votes recorded in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during rounds 19, 20, and 21 must be recounted. Furthermore, the Returning Officer rejected 203 postal votes without providing any valid reasons; these must also be verified, and the final result declared accordingly."

After hearing the case, the High Court issued an order on October 4, 2019, directing a recount of both the votes recorded in the EVMs and the postal votes. Meanwhile, Inbadurai filed petitions in both the High Court and the Supreme Court challenging the order for a recount.

The High Court, upon hearing the matter, dismissed Inbadurai's petition and permitted the vote counting process to proceed. Subsequently, the Supreme Court—while hearing the appeal filed by Inbadurai against the High Court's order—ruled that the recount could be conducted, but issued a prohibitory order barring the publication of the results.