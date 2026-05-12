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Madras HC Bars TVK Tiruppathur MLA, Who Won By 1 Vote, From Taking Part In Trust Vote Over Postal Ballot Dispute

Chennai: The Madras High Court has restrained Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Srinivasa Sethupathi, who won by one vote, from participating in confidence motions, no-confidence motions and similar proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, pending further hearing in a case related to alleged postal ballot discrepancies in the Tiruppathur constituency election.

The interim order was passed by a division bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthil Kumar while hearing a petition filed by former Tamil Nadu minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Periyakaruppan, who lost the Tiruppathur Assembly seat in Sivaganga district by a margin of just one vote in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Periyakaruppan has alleged that a postal ballot meant for Tiruppathur Assembly constituency number 185 in Sivaganga district was wrongly transferred to Tiruppathur constituency number 50 in Vellore district.

Claiming that the Election Commission of India (ECI) failed to act on his complaint, he approached the Madras High Court seeking preservation of records and action over the alleged discrepancy.

The counsel appearing for Periyakaruppan argued that the ECI had failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the alleged postal ballot transfer and contended that the negligence had deprived the petitioner of victory.