Madras HC Bars TVK Tiruppathur MLA, Who Won By 1 Vote, From Taking Part In Trust Vote Over Postal Ballot Dispute
The HC observed that there was sufficient prima facie material in the complaint submitted by Periyakaruppan and restrained Sethupathi from participating in Assembly trust vote.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has restrained Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Srinivasa Sethupathi, who won by one vote, from participating in confidence motions, no-confidence motions and similar proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, pending further hearing in a case related to alleged postal ballot discrepancies in the Tiruppathur constituency election.
The interim order was passed by a division bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthil Kumar while hearing a petition filed by former Tamil Nadu minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Periyakaruppan, who lost the Tiruppathur Assembly seat in Sivaganga district by a margin of just one vote in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
Periyakaruppan has alleged that a postal ballot meant for Tiruppathur Assembly constituency number 185 in Sivaganga district was wrongly transferred to Tiruppathur constituency number 50 in Vellore district.
Claiming that the Election Commission of India (ECI) failed to act on his complaint, he approached the Madras High Court seeking preservation of records and action over the alleged discrepancy.
The counsel appearing for Periyakaruppan argued that the ECI had failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the alleged postal ballot transfer and contended that the negligence had deprived the petitioner of victory.
The ECI, however, submitted before the court that no complaint regarding transfer of postal ballots had been received before the commencement of counting. It further stated that, under election rules, postal ballots received after counting begins cannot be included and maintained that no postal ballot had been transferred to another constituency.
In its interim order, the High Court observed that there was sufficient prima facie material in the complaint submitted by Periyakaruppan and restrained Srinivasa Sethupathi from participating in Assembly trust votes and related proceedings until further orders.
At the same time, the court clarified that it had not set aside the election result of the TVK MLA and that the order should not be construed as judicial acceptance or rejection of his election victory.
The bench directed ECI to preserve all records related to the counting process, including EVM details, round-wise counting data, postal ballots, rejected postal ballots and their covers. It also ordered preservation of all video footage related to postal ballot handling and vote counting.
The court further directed that if any postal ballots intended for Tiruppathur constituency number 185 are found in Tiruppathur constituency number 50, they must be preserved unopened. The matter has been posted for further hearing on May 26.
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