ETV Bharat / state

Setback For Tamil Nadu CM Vijay: Madras High Court Clears Path For Trial Over Perambur Election Disclosures

Chennai: In a significant legal setback to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed his petitions seeking the rejection of election cases challenging his victory from the Perambur Assembly constituency.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan ruled that the allegations concerning the alleged concealment of properties in Panruti and Kodaikanal could be examined only during the trial of the main election petitions. The court consequently refused to dismiss the cases at the preliminary stage.

Vijay had won the Perambur constituency by a margin of 53,715 votes. Voters Dinesh and Lakshmi Narasimhan, along with main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate R D Sekar, had separately approached the High Court challenging his election.

The petitioners alleged that Vijay had failed to disclose a property worth approximately Rs 30 crore in Panruti in his election affidavit and had undervalued certain assets. They also raised questions over the disclosure of a property associated with government poramboke land in Kodaikanal.

Opposing the petitions, Vijay's counsel maintained that there was no deliberate suppression of property details. The defence argued that the Chief Minister had declared immovable assets worth approximately Rs 220 crore and total assets of around Rs 630 crore. It further contended that candidates were required to disclose the properties they owned, but were not legally obligated to provide their prevailing market values.