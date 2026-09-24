ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Refuses To Stay Madurantakam And Dharapuram By-Elections

Chennai: The Madras High Court has refused to stay the by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, holding that courts cannot direct the Election Commission to frame a new law to recover election expenses from candidates who resign and contest again.

The by-elections were necessitated after six AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) MLAs elected in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections resigned and joined the ruling TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam). The Election Commission has scheduled polling in Madurantakam and Dharapuram for October 6, as no election-related cases are pending in these constituencies.

By-elections in Ambasamudram, Perundurai, Karur, Viralimalai and Tiruchirappalli East have already been stayed by the High Court because election cases concerning those constituencies are pending.

PIL Against Repeat Elections

Saidapet-based lawyer Sudhan had filed a public interest litigation challenging the Madurantakam and Dharapuram by-elections. The petition argued that taxpayers are forced to bear the cost of elections when elected representatives resign soon after being elected for political reasons.

The petitioner sought directions to the Election Commission to devise a mechanism for recovering the cost of such by-elections from the candidates concerned. He also sought consideration of a legal provision to prevent legislators who resign shortly after an election for political reasons from contesting elections for a specified period.

The petition also sought to prevent former MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel and V Sathyabhama from contesting the Madurantakam and Dharapuram by-elections, respectively, and requested details of the expenses incurred in the by-elections.

During the hearing, senior advocate Singaravelan, appearing for the petitioner, argued that legislators elected on one party's ticket should not be permitted to resign and contest from another party, describing it as an attempt to circumvent the anti-defection framework.