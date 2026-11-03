ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Refuses To Alter 10 PM-6 AM Train Sleeping Rule

Madras High Court. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court has refused to set aside the regulation that permits passengers in reserved sleeper coaches to sleep only between 10 pm and 6 am.

Balasubramanian, a resident of Chennai, was travelling by train with his unwell wife. During the journey, his wife was denied the use of her berth, citing the regulation that restricts sleeping in reserved coaches to the hours between 10 pm and 6 am.

Balasubramanian filed a petition with the Madras High Court seeking to quash the regulation, which was originally issued in 2017. The case came up for hearing on Tuesday before a division bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan. The judges observed, "While the regulation restricting sleeping in reserved sleeper coaches to the hours between 10 pm and 6 am is in effect, there is an existing provision that allows pregnant women and individuals with health issues to sleep at any time."