Madras High Court Refuses To Alter 10 PM-6 AM Train Sleeping Rule
Chennai resident Balasubramanian filed a petition with the Madras High Court seeking to quash the regulation, which was originally issued in 2017.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has refused to set aside the regulation that permits passengers in reserved sleeper coaches to sleep only between 10 pm and 6 am.
Balasubramanian, a resident of Chennai, was travelling by train with his unwell wife. During the journey, his wife was denied the use of her berth, citing the regulation that restricts sleeping in reserved coaches to the hours between 10 pm and 6 am.
Balasubramanian filed a petition with the Madras High Court seeking to quash the regulation, which was originally issued in 2017.
The case came up for hearing on Tuesday before a division bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan. The judges observed, "While the regulation restricting sleeping in reserved sleeper coaches to the hours between 10 pm and 6 am is in effect, there is an existing provision that allows pregnant women and individuals with health issues to sleep at any time."
The court further stated, "Given that this provision exists, the petitioner could have approached the Railway Police or on-duty railway staff for assistance. Instead of doing so, the petitioner chose to challenge the railway regulation itself."
Concluding the matter, the judges dismissed the petition, while suggesting that the petitioner could approach the railway administration directly regarding his concerns.
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