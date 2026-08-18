Madras HC Questions PIL To Tamil Nadu Speaker’s Decision To Drop AIADMK MLA Disqualification Proceedings
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami sought disqualification of 25 party MLAs for violating party whip during confidence motion moved by TVK government on May 13.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has questioned the challenge to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker’s decision to drop disqualification proceedings against 21 AIADMK MLAs who had allegedly voted against the party whip, observing that the party had pardoned the legislators and continued to recognise them as its members.
The issue relates to a petition submitted by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking disqualification of 25 party MLAs. The legislators were accused of voting in favour of the government in violation of the party whip during the confidence motion moved by the TVK government in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on May 13.
Four of the 25 MLAs subsequently resigned. Palaniswami then wrote to the Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar withdrawing the disqualification request against them, while the remaining 21 MLAs submitted letters of apology to the party.
The Speaker subsequently dropped the disqualification proceedings against the 21 MLAs.
Advocate Selvakumar filed a public interest litigation before the Madras High Court challenging the Speaker’s decision and seeking its quashing.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Sakthivel argued that a political party could not simply pardon legislators accused of violating the whip and thereby prevent disqualification proceedings.
“Political parties do not have the authority to forgive those who voted by changing parties. By violating the whip order, the members concerned voluntarily resign from their posts. Accepting their apology and dropping the disqualification process is a mockery of the Constitution,” he argued.
Senior advocate Vijay Narayan, appearing for the government, contended that the matter was essentially an internal issue between the political party and its members.
“This issue is between the party and its members. Since the party's general secretary has forgiven them, they are again functioning as party members. A third party cannot file a public interest litigation in this regard,” he submitted.
The judges questioned the basis for challenging the Speaker’s decision, pointing out that the AIADMK leadership had pardoned the MLAs and that they continued to remain members of the party.
“Since the party leader has pardoned those who voted in violation of the whip's order, they remain party members. They have not resigned. The third party petitioner has not filed a case,” the bench observed.
The judges also noted that the disqualification proceedings had been withdrawn within 15 days after the MLAs were pardoned and questioned what illegality was involved in the Speaker accepting the withdrawal.
“As per the law, the disqualification action has been withdrawn within 15 days after the pardon. The Speaker has accepted it. What is wrong with this?” the judges asked.
The court has deferred its decision in the case, observing that there was no defection proceeding pending against the MLAs at this stage.
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