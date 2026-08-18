ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Questions PIL To Tamil Nadu Speaker’s Decision To Drop AIADMK MLA Disqualification Proceedings

Chennai: The Madras High Court has questioned the challenge to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker’s decision to drop disqualification proceedings against 21 AIADMK MLAs who had allegedly voted against the party whip, observing that the party had pardoned the legislators and continued to recognise them as its members.

The issue relates to a petition submitted by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking disqualification of 25 party MLAs. The legislators were accused of voting in favour of the government in violation of the party whip during the confidence motion moved by the TVK government in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on May 13.

Four of the 25 MLAs subsequently resigned. Palaniswami then wrote to the Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar withdrawing the disqualification request against them, while the remaining 21 MLAs submitted letters of apology to the party.

The Speaker subsequently dropped the disqualification proceedings against the 21 MLAs.

Advocate Selvakumar filed a public interest litigation before the Madras High Court challenging the Speaker’s decision and seeking its quashing.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Sakthivel argued that a political party could not simply pardon legislators accused of violating the whip and thereby prevent disqualification proceedings.

“Political parties do not have the authority to forgive those who voted by changing parties. By violating the whip order, the members concerned voluntarily resign from their posts. Accepting their apology and dropping the disqualification process is a mockery of the Constitution,” he argued.

Senior advocate Vijay Narayan, appearing for the government, contended that the matter was essentially an internal issue between the political party and its members.