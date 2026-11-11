Madras High Court Quashes Music Composer's Lawsuit Alleging Breach Of Contract Against Zoho
The court said there is insufficient evidence to support the petitioner's claim that the copyright infringement affected his other work or resulted in financial loss.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Chennai-based music composer Arun Surathan against Zoho, in which he had sought Rs 26 lakh in damages for alleged breach of contract.
Arun had composed music for a Zoho advertisement through an advertising agency called MPF Studios. An agreement to this effect was signed between the parties on November 3, 2014. Subsequently, an amended agreement was executed on February 23, 2015, which included broadcasting rights. Under the agreement, the licence to use the music expired on November 3, 2015.
Alleging that Zoho continued to use his music in advertisements even after the contract period had ended, Arun sent legal notices to both the company and the advertising agency. After receiving no response, he filed a suit in the Madras High Court, claiming Rs. 26 lakh in damages for copyright infringement and breach of contract.
Earlier, during mediation proceedings, Zoho had paid the composer Rs 2.50 lakh as a copyright settlement. The case came up for hearing before Justice K Kumaresh Babu.
During the proceedings, advocate V Sarada Vivek, representing the petitioner, argued that the advertising agency had failed to take appropriate action to prevent the use of the petitioner’s copyrighted work beyond the contract period.
On behalf of the advertising agency, advocate Ashwin Shanbhag countered that the petitioner had failed to provide any foundational evidence to substantiate the claim of a Rs 26 lakh loss. After taking into accounts arguments from both sides, the judge stated, "It has been established that the copyright for the music belongs to the petitioner and that the music continued to be used even after the contract period had expired."
He added, "At the same time, there is insufficient evidence to support the petitioner's claim that this copyright infringement adversely affected their other work or resulted in financial loss. Furthermore, these details were not included in the original petition." The judge then dismissed the case against Zoho and the advertising agency, ruling that the requested compensation of Rs 26 lakh could not be granted.
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