ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Quashes Music Composer's Lawsuit Alleging Breach Of Contract Against Zoho

Chennai: The Madras High Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Chennai-based music composer Arun Surathan against Zoho, in which he had sought Rs 26 lakh in damages for alleged breach of contract.

Arun had composed music for a Zoho advertisement through an advertising agency called MPF Studios. An agreement to this effect was signed between the parties on November 3, 2014. Subsequently, an amended agreement was executed on February 23, 2015, which included broadcasting rights. Under the agreement, the licence to use the music expired on November 3, 2015.

Alleging that Zoho continued to use his music in advertisements even after the contract period had ended, Arun sent legal notices to both the company and the advertising agency. After receiving no response, he filed a suit in the Madras High Court, claiming Rs. 26 lakh in damages for copyright infringement and breach of contract.

Earlier, during mediation proceedings, Zoho had paid the composer Rs 2.50 lakh as a copyright settlement. The case came up for hearing before Justice K Kumaresh Babu.

During the proceedings, advocate V Sarada Vivek, representing the petitioner, argued that the advertising agency had failed to take appropriate action to prevent the use of the petitioner’s copyrighted work beyond the contract period.