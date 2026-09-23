ETV Bharat / state

Vijay-Starrer Jana Nayagan Leak Case: Madras HC Quashes Goondas Act Detention of Film Editor Uma Shankar

Chennai: The Madras High Court has quashed the detention order issued under the Goondas Act against Uma Shankar, who was arrested in connection with the alleged illegal online release of actor Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan.

The detention order was issued by the Chennai City Police Commissioner on July 30 after cyber crime police registered a case against 21 people following a complaint from the film's production house, KVN Productions. More than 10 people were arrested in connection with the case, according to the police.

Jana Nayagan, announced as Vijay's final film after he entered politics and went on to become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in May this year, was scheduled for release during the Pongal festival on January 9, 2026. The film was reportedly under review by the Censor Board when it was allegedly leaked online on April 3.

The poster of Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan (ETV Bharat)

Uma Shankar's sister, Renukadevi, challenged the detention order by filing a habeas corpus petition before the Madras High Court.