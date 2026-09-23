Vijay-Starrer Jana Nayagan Leak Case: Madras HC Quashes Goondas Act Detention of Film Editor Uma Shankar
Jana Nayagan, announced as Vijay's final film after he entered Tamil Nadu politics, was scheduled for release during the Pongal festival on January 9, 2026.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has quashed the detention order issued under the Goondas Act against Uma Shankar, who was arrested in connection with the alleged illegal online release of actor Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan.
The detention order was issued by the Chennai City Police Commissioner on July 30 after cyber crime police registered a case against 21 people following a complaint from the film's production house, KVN Productions. More than 10 people were arrested in connection with the case, according to the police.
Jana Nayagan, announced as Vijay's final film after he entered politics and went on to become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in May this year, was scheduled for release during the Pongal festival on January 9, 2026. The film was reportedly under review by the Censor Board when it was allegedly leaked online on April 3.
Uma Shankar's sister, Renukadevi, challenged the detention order by filing a habeas corpus petition before the Madras High Court.
During the hearing before Justices N Sathishkumar and K Rajasekar, police opposed the petition, maintaining that Uma Shankar had played a key role in the alleged illegal release of the film.
Counsel for Renukadevi, however, contended that Uma Shankar was employed as a manager at a textile shop in T Nagar and had no involvement in film editing. The counsel further argued that the Police Commissioner had passed the Goondas Act detention order mechanically without properly applying his mind to the facts of the case.
Accepting the challenge, the High Court set aside the detention order against Uma Shankar under the Goondas Act.
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