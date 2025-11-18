Madras High Court Orders No Additional Fees For Special Classes At Tamil Nadu Universities
The court emphasised that educational institutions should not be considered profit-making commercial enterprises.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu government, the University Grants Commission (UGC), and the National Medical Commission to ensure that all recognised universities in the state charge only the tuition fees set by the Fee Determination Committee.
The case came to light when some students enrolled in medical studies at a private university, Care University, located in Kelambakkam, Kanchipuram district, failed in certain subjects. To assist these students, special classes were organised; however, they were informed they would need to pay an additional fee of Rs 2 lakh per subject as a break fee.
In response, the affected students filed a petition with the Madras High Court, claiming that their admission to these special classes was being denied and that they were not receiving their educational certificates due to the non-payment of these additional fees.
During the hearing before Justice G.K. Ilandhiraiyan, the university administration argued that students had been notified about the fees for additional classes. The judge rejected this argument, stating, "Since conducting additional classes is not mandatory, there is no question of charging fees for them," and ordered that no additional fees should be imposed on the students. He also mandated that the certificates should be returned to the students within two weeks.
Furthermore, the judge instructed the Tamil Nadu government, the UGC, and the National Medical Commission to ensure that all recognised universities in Tamil Nadu adhere to the fees set by the Fee Determination Committee. The judge emphasised that educational institutions should not be considered profit-making commercial enterprises and that education is a noble service to the community.
