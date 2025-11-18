ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Orders No Additional Fees For Special Classes At Tamil Nadu Universities

Chennai: The Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu government, the University Grants Commission (UGC), and the National Medical Commission to ensure that all recognised universities in the state charge only the tuition fees set by the Fee Determination Committee.

The case came to light when some students enrolled in medical studies at a private university, Care University, located in Kelambakkam, Kanchipuram district, failed in certain subjects. To assist these students, special classes were organised; however, they were informed they would need to pay an additional fee of Rs 2 lakh per subject as a break fee.

In response, the affected students filed a petition with the Madras High Court, claiming that their admission to these special classes was being denied and that they were not receiving their educational certificates due to the non-payment of these additional fees.