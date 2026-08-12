ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Orders MCC to Reopen NEET-UG Portal After Student Selects Wrong Category

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to reopen its website to enable a NEET-UG 2026 candidate who inadvertently selected the 'Foreign National' category instead of 'OCI' during registration to correct the mistake and participate in the counselling process.

The petitioner, Prajith, a British citizen, told the court that he holds a valid Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card and had qualified in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, making him eligible to participate in the All India counselling for undergraduate medical courses.

However, while completing the online counselling registration, he inadvertently selected the 'Foreign National (Other than OCI)' category instead of the OCI category.

According to his petition, he later attempted to rectify the error but found that the MCC website did not provide an option to change the category or upload his OCI card. He therefore approached the High Court seeking a direction to reopen the portal and permit him to correct the category and submit the required documents.

The case came up before Justice Victoria Gowri.

During the hearing, the government side submitted that candidates seeking consideration under the OCI category are required to upload the prescribed documents on the MCC portal. Such candidates would be permitted to participate in subsequent stages of counselling only after their documents are scrutinised by the NRI Scrutiny Committee.

Justice Victoria Gowri observed that the matter concerned the student's academic future and that he should be given a fair opportunity to place the necessary documents before the authorities.