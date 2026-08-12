Madras High Court Orders MCC to Reopen NEET-UG Portal After Student Selects Wrong Category
Justice Victoria Gowri observed that the matter concerned student's academic future and that he should be given a fair opportunity to place the necessary documents.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to reopen its website to enable a NEET-UG 2026 candidate who inadvertently selected the 'Foreign National' category instead of 'OCI' during registration to correct the mistake and participate in the counselling process.
The petitioner, Prajith, a British citizen, told the court that he holds a valid Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card and had qualified in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, making him eligible to participate in the All India counselling for undergraduate medical courses.
However, while completing the online counselling registration, he inadvertently selected the 'Foreign National (Other than OCI)' category instead of the OCI category.
According to his petition, he later attempted to rectify the error but found that the MCC website did not provide an option to change the category or upload his OCI card. He therefore approached the High Court seeking a direction to reopen the portal and permit him to correct the category and submit the required documents.
The case came up before Justice Victoria Gowri.
During the hearing, the government side submitted that candidates seeking consideration under the OCI category are required to upload the prescribed documents on the MCC portal. Such candidates would be permitted to participate in subsequent stages of counselling only after their documents are scrutinised by the NRI Scrutiny Committee.
Justice Victoria Gowri observed that the matter concerned the student's academic future and that he should be given a fair opportunity to place the necessary documents before the authorities.
The court accordingly directed the MCC to reopen the website to enable Prajith to change his category from 'Foreign National' to 'OCI' and upload the relevant documents.
The court further directed that the documents be examined by the NRI Scrutiny Committee. If the documents are found to be in order, the authorities were directed to facilitate the petitioner's access to the subsequent stages of the counselling process.
The court noted that the MCC portal did not have a specific facility to upload the OCI card in the circumstances presented before it and issued the directions to enable the candidate to rectify the inadvertent error.
The petition was subsequently disposed of with these directions.
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