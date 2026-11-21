ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Orders Kerala Govt To Install AI Cameras On Railway Tracks To Prevent Elephant Deaths

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered the Kerala government to install artificial intelligence cameras on railway tracks, similar to the one installed by the Tamil Nadu government, to prevent elephants from being hit by trains in forest areas along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala state border. The court asked the Kerala government to complete the task within two months.

There have been repeated incidents of elephants crossing the railway tracks passing through the forest areas on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, getting killed after being hit by trains. Several petitions were filed in the Madras High Court seeking action to prevent such incidents. The petitions came up for hearing before a bench of Justices N Sathishkumar and GK Muthukumar in the Madras High Court.

One of the petitions filed by the Kerala government stated that the Indian Railways had approved the construction of three tunnels to allow elephants to cross railway tracks in forests in the state. The Kerala government's petition said the tender processes had begun for the construction of barriers along the tracks between Madukkarai and Kanjikode.

Following this, the judges stated that the Tamil Nadu government has succeeded for the first time in using AI technology cameras to prevent elephants from being hit by trains and ordered the Kerala government to follow suit and complete the task within two months.