Madras High Court Official Among Two Killed As Out-of-Control Lorry Mows Down Two-Wheelers In Chennai
According to sources, the lorry was transporting sacks of ration rice from a warehouse in Vyasarpadi and was heading towards Mint via Basin Bridge.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Chennai: Two people, including an Assistant Registrar of the Madras High Court, were killed and a woman was critically injured after a lorry rammed into multiple vehicles on Monday Morning.
According to sources, the lorry was transporting sacks of ration rice from a warehouse in Vyasarpadi and was heading towards Mint via Basin Bridge. The vehicle was being driven by Rajkumar, a resident of the Koyambedu area.
Police said the lorry reportedly suffered a brake failure while descending the Basin Bridge flyover. Despite the driver's attempts to bring the vehicle under control, it veered erratically and rammed into three two-wheelers travelling ahead of it.
The victims were identified as Muralidharan, an Assistant Registrar of the Madras High Court and a resident of Mogappair, and Gowtham, a resident of Tiruvallur district. Both men were trapped under the wheels of the lorry and died on the spot.
A woman identified as Rajeshwari, who was travelling on another two-wheeler, sustained severe injuries after the lorry ran over her hip area. Passersby rushed her to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, where she is in the ICU.
The police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and lorry driver was taken into custody for questioning. Police have also seized the vehicle.
The accident occurred during peak morning rush hour and caused severe traffic congestion at the Moolakothalam junction. Traffic movement was disrupted for nearly two hours.
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