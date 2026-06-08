ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Official Among Two Killed As Out-of-Control Lorry Mows Down Two-Wheelers In Chennai

Madras High Court Official Among Two Killed As Out-of-Control Lorry Mows Down Two-Wheelers In Chennai ( Etv Bharat )

Chennai: Two people, including an Assistant Registrar of the Madras High Court, were killed and a woman was critically injured after a lorry rammed into multiple vehicles on Monday Morning.

According to sources, the lorry was transporting sacks of ration rice from a warehouse in Vyasarpadi and was heading towards Mint via Basin Bridge. The vehicle was being driven by Rajkumar, a resident of the Koyambedu area.

Police said the lorry reportedly suffered a brake failure while descending the Basin Bridge flyover. Despite the driver's attempts to bring the vehicle under control, it veered erratically and rammed into three two-wheelers travelling ahead of it.