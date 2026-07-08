ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Makes Display Of Fee Structure Mandatory In Tamil Nadu Private Schools

The Madras HC directive has been welcomed by parents and educationists ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered all private schools in Tamil Nadu to display their approved fee structures on school notice boards, addressing long-standing concerns of parents over alleged overcharging by educational institutions.

The directive comes against the backdrop of repeated allegations that several private schools in the state collect fees far above the levels prescribed by the government, prompting demands for stricter regulation and greater accountability.

In response to these concerns, the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission (SIC) on May 25 directed all private schools in the state to display government-approved tuition fee details prominently on their notice boards.

Subsequently, on June 1, the Director of Private Schools issued a circular making it mandatory for all private educational institutions - including nursery, primary, matriculation, CBSE and other board-affiliated schools - to comply with the order.

While the move was widely welcomed by parents and education activists, private school managements opposed the directive, arguing that they were not subject to such disclosure requirements.