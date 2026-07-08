Madras High Court Makes Display Of Fee Structure Mandatory In Tamil Nadu Private Schools
The judgment has been welcomed by parents and educationists, saying it will improve transparency, reduce disputes over fee collection and help parents make informed decisions.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered all private schools in Tamil Nadu to display their approved fee structures on school notice boards, addressing long-standing concerns of parents over alleged overcharging by educational institutions.
The directive comes against the backdrop of repeated allegations that several private schools in the state collect fees far above the levels prescribed by the government, prompting demands for stricter regulation and greater accountability.
In response to these concerns, the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission (SIC) on May 25 directed all private schools in the state to display government-approved tuition fee details prominently on their notice boards.
Subsequently, on June 1, the Director of Private Schools issued a circular making it mandatory for all private educational institutions - including nursery, primary, matriculation, CBSE and other board-affiliated schools - to comply with the order.
While the move was widely welcomed by parents and education activists, private school managements opposed the directive, arguing that they were not subject to such disclosure requirements.
Challenging the order, K Palaniyappan, general secretary of the All India Private Educational Institutions Association (AIPEIA), approached the Madras High Court seeking to quash the directive. The petition came up for hearing before Justice M Dhandapani.
After hearing submissions from both sides, the court observed that although private schools may not fall within the scope of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, they are nevertheless required to maintain transparency under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Regulation Act.
The court therefore upheld the government's decision and directed all private schools in Tamil Nadu to display their tuition fee details on notice boards accessible to parents and the public. With the dismissal of the petition, compliance with the directive has now become mandatory for private schools across the state.
The judgment has been welcomed by parents and educationists, who believe that public display of fee structures will improve transparency, reduce disputes over fee collection and help parents make informed decisions regarding their children's education.
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