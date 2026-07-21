ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Issues Fresh Notice To Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Others On Plea Challenging His Election From Perambur

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued fresh notices to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and others on an election petition challenging Vijay's victory from Perambur constituency in the recently held Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The petition was filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate R D Sekar, who challenged the declaration of Vijay's victory, alleging violation of election rules and concealment of expenditure and financial liabilities.

According to the petitioner, Vijay had, during the campaign, allegedly urged children to persuade their parents to vote for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which the petitioner claimed amounted to an attempt to influence voters in violation of ECI norms.