Madras HC Issues Fresh Notice To Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Others On Plea Challenging His Election From Perambur
The petitioner alleged that Chief Minister Vijay had failed to disclose the income tax liability in his election affidavit.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued fresh notices to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and others on an election petition challenging Vijay's victory from Perambur constituency in the recently held Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
The petition was filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate R D Sekar, who challenged the declaration of Vijay's victory, alleging violation of election rules and concealment of expenditure and financial liabilities.
According to the petitioner, Vijay had, during the campaign, allegedly urged children to persuade their parents to vote for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which the petitioner claimed amounted to an attempt to influence voters in violation of ECI norms.
The petitioner also alleged that the actual expenditure incurred on setting up the TVK election office in Perambur was much higher than the amount disclosed. While the expenditure was reportedly shown as Rs 10 lakh, the petitioner claimed the actual cost of the arrangements was around Rs 1 crore.
The petitioner further alleged that Vijay had failed to disclose an income tax liability of Rs 3,44,46,642 pertaining to the period between 2011 and 2024 in his election affidavit.
The case came up before Justice V Lakshminarayanan on Tuesday. Senior counsel Richard Wilson, appearing for petitioner R D Sekar, submitted that notices had not been served to Chief Minister Vijay, the Election Commission of India and other respondents though the court had issued the same. The court then ordered that fresh notices shall be issued.
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