ETV Bharat / state

HC Rejects DMK Leader Ponmudi's Plea To Quash Case Against Him For Controversial Remarks

Chennai: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by former DMK Minister K Ponmudi seeking to quash a case related to his controversial remarks about Saivism, Vaishnavism and women.

At an event held at the party youth wing headquarters in Chennai in April 2025, former minister Ponmudi had made controversial remarks about Saivism, Vaishnavism and women.

In this regard, Chennai corporation BJP councillor Uma Anandan filed a personal complaint in the Saidapet magistrate's court.

In the petition, it has been requested that the complaint against former minister Ponmudi, who made the hate speech, be investigated and he be punished under the sections for promoting religious hatred and hurting religious sentiments.

This complaint is currently pending in the George Town Magistrate's Court, a special court that hears cases against MPs and MLAs.

Meanwhile, Ponmudi filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to quash the order issued by the Georgetown Court accepting the complaint against him for investigation.

The hearing of the case was held in the Madras High Court before Justice G K Ilandhiryan.