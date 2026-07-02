HC Rejects DMK Leader Ponmudi's Plea To Quash Case Against Him For Controversial Remarks
Chennai corporation BJP councillor Uma Anandan had filed a personal complaint in the Saidapet magistrate's court in this connection.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by former DMK Minister K Ponmudi seeking to quash a case related to his controversial remarks about Saivism, Vaishnavism and women.
At an event held at the party youth wing headquarters in Chennai in April 2025, former minister Ponmudi had made controversial remarks about Saivism, Vaishnavism and women.
In this regard, Chennai corporation BJP councillor Uma Anandan filed a personal complaint in the Saidapet magistrate's court.
In the petition, it has been requested that the complaint against former minister Ponmudi, who made the hate speech, be investigated and he be punished under the sections for promoting religious hatred and hurting religious sentiments.
This complaint is currently pending in the George Town Magistrate's Court, a special court that hears cases against MPs and MLAs.
Meanwhile, Ponmudi filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to quash the order issued by the Georgetown Court accepting the complaint against him for investigation.
The hearing of the case was held in the Madras High Court before Justice G K Ilandhiryan.
At that time, the lawyer appearing for Ponmudi argued, "A private complaint has been filed regarding the speech made at an event held in a closed venue. Since the government's permission was not obtained before filing this case, this case cannot be continued."
According to the complainant Uma Anandan, Ponmudi made the hate speech knowing that his speech would be broadcast in the media and viewed by people of other religions.
In the same matter, the Madras High Court had come forward on its own and taken up the case for investigation and ordered a case to be registered against Ponmudi, but the complaints were closed saying that Ponmudi's speech did not cause any disturbance to public peace.
It was also argued that permission has now been sought from the government to continue the case against Ponmudi.
After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Ilandhirian adjourned the verdict on Ponmudi's petition seeking to quash the case without specifying a date.
On Thursday, Justice G K Ilandhiryan dismissed the petition filed by Ponmudi.
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