Madras High Court Grants Interim Bail To Savukku Sankar In Extortion Case

The case came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices S.M. Subramaniam and P. Dhanapal. The petitioner's counsel submitted that Savukku Shankar is being monitored by the police with CCTV cameras 24 hours a day in prison, and that the police did not even properly consider his application for medical treatment.

YouTuber Savukku Shankar was arrested by the Adambakkam police on December 13, 2025, for reasons including non-cooperation with the police investigation and extorting money from a film producer. Savukku Shankar's mother, Kamala, filed a case in the Madras High Court challenging this arrest.

Following this, the judges who heard the case questioned, "The police arrested Shankar in a hasty manner on December 13, 2025, based on a money transfer of Rs 94,000 to a person named Nitish, who works with Shankar, on December 12, 2025. The police do not follow this procedure in all cases. The police have acted against a private individual simply because he expressed opinions against the government."

"Everyone has the right to express opinions against the government in an honest manner. It is not fair to arrest him just because his views are against the government. The law and order situation has now been compromised by the police department, which is supposed to protect law and order. 24 cases have been registered against Shankar in the last seven years. Corruption is rampant in many departments, including the registration department. Why is the government acting against an individual for expressing opinions when it cannot control corruption?," the bench asked.

Furthermore, the judges granted interim bail to Savukku Shankar from December 26, 2025, to March 26, 2026. They also said that Shankar must surrender his passport, should not tamper with witnesses, and must fully cooperate with the police investigation whenever required. With the High Court granting bail, he is expected to be released from Puzhal prison in Chennai this evening or tomorrow morning.