ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Grants Bail To Two UP Men In AI-Generated Video Case Involving Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Chennai: The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to two men from Uttar Pradesh arrested for allegedly creating and circulating AI-generated videos depicting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay claiming that he would become the next Prime Minister of India.

The accused, identified as Rajilal and Shiv Chandra, allegedly created videos using artificial intelligence to show Vijay speaking in Hindi. The videos were subsequently circulated on social media platforms.

Tamil Nadu Police arrested the duo in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that the videos were intended to damage the Chief Minister's reputation and spread misinformation. They were brought to Chennai and remanded in judicial custody.

The two subsequently approached the Madras High Court seeking bail. The petition came up for hearing before Justice N Ramesh.

During the hearing, the prosecution opposed the bail plea, alleging that the accused had created and circulated the videos to gain social media likes and that such content could damage the reputation of the Chief Minister.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Counsel for the petitioners submitted that the videos had already been removed from social media and were no longer available online.

After hearing both sides, Justice Ramesh granted conditional bail to the two petitioners. They were directed to appear at a police station every day and sign the attendance register. They were also required to furnish sureties from two individuals.

Separate case involving Facebook accounts