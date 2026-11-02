Madras HC Grants Bail To Two UP Men In AI-Generated Video Case Involving Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
Accused allegedly created and circulated videos portraying Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay speaking in Hindi and claiming he would become India's next Prime Minister.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to two men from Uttar Pradesh arrested for allegedly creating and circulating AI-generated videos depicting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay claiming that he would become the next Prime Minister of India.
The accused, identified as Rajilal and Shiv Chandra, allegedly created videos using artificial intelligence to show Vijay speaking in Hindi. The videos were subsequently circulated on social media platforms.
Tamil Nadu Police arrested the duo in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that the videos were intended to damage the Chief Minister's reputation and spread misinformation. They were brought to Chennai and remanded in judicial custody.
The two subsequently approached the Madras High Court seeking bail. The petition came up for hearing before Justice N Ramesh.
During the hearing, the prosecution opposed the bail plea, alleging that the accused had created and circulated the videos to gain social media likes and that such content could damage the reputation of the Chief Minister.
Counsel for the petitioners submitted that the videos had already been removed from social media and were no longer available online.
After hearing both sides, Justice Ramesh granted conditional bail to the two petitioners. They were directed to appear at a police station every day and sign the attendance register. They were also required to furnish sureties from two individuals.
Separate case involving Facebook accounts
In a related case, a man identified as Sayabu Khan from Rajasthan was arrested for allegedly creating two Facebook accounts named 'All India Help Vijay Thalapathy' and 'All India Help'.
He reportedly posted videos featuring Chief Minister Vijay through the accounts and allegedly cheated people of ₹16,000. Khan was granted conditional bail last week.
During the proceedings in his case, the court reportedly warned that strict action would be taken against those circulating such videos.
Also read
Tamil Nadu Worker Dies In Israel Crane Accident; Family Seeks Help To Bring Body Home
Domestic Worker in Tamil Nadu Receives GST Demand Notice for ₹4.45 Crore; Bank Account Frozen
Tamil Nadu Jaibreak Fallout: CM Vijay Orders High-Level Panel To Review Security Across State Prisons
Tamil Nadu: Kabaddi Star Karthika's Homecoming Turns Contentious As Mother Alleges Extortion, Sports Politics