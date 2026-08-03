Madras High Court Grants Bail To DMK MLA Arrested For Making Derogatory Remarks On CM Vijay
The High Court, while granting bail to GV Markandeyan, warned him from making such statements in future.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to DMK MLA GV Markandeyan, who was arrested for making alleged derogatory and intimidatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar.
A case was registered against Markandeyan on July 19 by Thoothukudi District Crime Branch Police for making derogatory remarks on the Chief Minister during a public meeting at Kovilpatti. Markandeyan was arrested the next day and lodged in Palayankottai jail.
After Markandeyan's arrest, the Thoothukudi Intermediate Court dismissed a petition filed by the police seeking permission to take him into custody for questioning, as well as a petition filed by the legislator seeking bail.
Markandeyan then filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to quash the order of his imprisonment and grant him bail. The court, which heard the case, adjourned the verdict to July 28 without specifying a date.
The High Court, which accepted the request to allow the withdrawal of only the bail application, dismissed it. After the High Court dismissed the bail application, Markandeyan filed a fresh petition seeking bail in the Thoothukudi Principal Sessions Court.
However, the Thoothukudi Sessions Court, which heard the case, dismissed Markandeyan's bail plea. DMK lawyer Saravanan, who appeared before High Court Justice GK Ilandhirian, requested that Markandeyan's bail petition be heard urgently. The judge accepted the request and said Markandeyan's bail petition would be heard on Monday.
Markandeyan's bail application came up for hearing on the day before Justice Ilandhiryan. During the hearing, Chief Criminal Advocate John Sathyan, representing police said, "Since the Assembly will be in session soon, bail can be granted if the accused gives an assurance that he will not speak like this in the future."
Senior advocate Wilson and advocate Kashi Rajan, appearing for the petitioner, said, "This is a comment made with political intent and has no personal motive." After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge ordered, “You can get bail by giving an assurance in the Thoothukudi Sessions Court that you will not make such statements again. You must appear at the police station for two weeks and sign on days other than the legislative session.”
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