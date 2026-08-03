ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Grants Bail To DMK MLA Arrested For Making Derogatory Remarks On CM Vijay

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to DMK MLA GV Markandeyan, who was arrested for making alleged derogatory and intimidatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar.

A case was registered against Markandeyan on July 19 by Thoothukudi District Crime Branch Police for making derogatory remarks on the Chief Minister during a public meeting at Kovilpatti. Markandeyan was arrested the next day and lodged in Palayankottai jail.

After Markandeyan's arrest, the Thoothukudi Intermediate Court dismissed a petition filed by the police seeking permission to take him into custody for questioning, as well as a petition filed by the legislator seeking bail.

Markandeyan then filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to quash the order of his imprisonment and grant him bail. The court, which heard the case, adjourned the verdict to July 28 without specifying a date.