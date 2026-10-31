ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Flags Maladministration In Chidambaram Lord Shiva Temple, Constitutes Board To Cure Ills

Chennai: The Madras High Court has held that, under the management of hereditary priests, 'Podhu Dikshitars,' there was maladministration of the ancient Lord Nataraja temple in Chidambaram and constituted a Board of Management to rectify the malady in the administration of the temple.

The court flagged non-religious, commercial activities, thereby converting the temple premises into a "food court", and failure to preserve the properties of the temple as among factors that warrant judicial interference to rectify the evil of maladministration.

Disposing a batch of writ petitions, a Division Bench of Justices G Jayachandran and E Manoharan said a transparent administration which can eradicate the prevailing maladministration is necessary.

A larger issue in respect of the ancient temple is prevention of the deterioration in maintenance of the heritage structures inside the temple and preservation of the ancient temple, the court said in its order on Friday evening.

"That apart, immediate steps are required to retrieve the temple assets. Hence, the way forward to rectify the malady in the administration of the temple, which is revered by all Hindus, is a transparent administration which can eradicate the prevailing maladministration is necessary. Therefore, we constitute a Board of Management consisting of domain experts, who will take over the administration till the ill is cured," the court said.

Retired Madras High Court judges, Justices V Bharathidasan and R Suresh Kumar shall be the chairman and co-chairman respectively.

Retired IAS officer C Rajendran would be the member and Secretary of Podhu Dikshitars, Sri Sabanayagar Temple, Chidambaram and Secretary to the State Government, HR and CE Department, shall be the ex-officio members.

In respect of daily rituals and festivals, it is the exclusive prerogative of the Podhu Dikshitars and the same shall be conducted without violating the established customs and practices.

Any investments like fixed deposits and other income of the temple so far handled by the Podhu Dikshitars shall continue to be with them as usual. However, the Secretary of the Podhu Dikshitars has to ensure that a copy of the accounts is regularly submitted to the Board of Management by the 5th of every English calendar month.

Any donations to the temple must be through a single window e-payment made into the account mentioned by the Board of Management.