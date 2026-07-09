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Madras High Court Exempts Tamil Nadu Minister Maria Wilson from Personal Appearance in Assault Case

Chennai: The Madras High Court has exempted Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Maria Wilson from appearing in person before a Puducherry court in a criminal case in which he is accused of assaulting his brother during a property dispute.

On August 8, 2022, a complaint was registered at the Laspettai Police Station, in which Maria Wilson was mentioned to have allegedly broken open the door of his brother Maria Kulot's house in Ezhil Nagar, Puducherry, entered the premises, and assaulted him and his wife, Caroline.

The matter is currently being heard by the First Criminal Court in Puducherry. After the chargesheet was filed, the trial court had directed the minister to appear in person to receive a copy of the chargesheet. Since he allegedly failed to appear despite repeated directions, the court ordered him to appear compulsorily on July 10.

Seeking relief, the minister approached the Madras High Court, requesting that the criminal proceedings be quashed and that he be exempted from appearing before the Puducherry court.