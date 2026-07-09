Madras High Court Exempts Tamil Nadu Minister Maria Wilson from Personal Appearance in Assault Case
The High Court also exempted the minister from appearing personally before the Puducherry court on July 10.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has exempted Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Maria Wilson from appearing in person before a Puducherry court in a criminal case in which he is accused of assaulting his brother during a property dispute.
On August 8, 2022, a complaint was registered at the Laspettai Police Station, in which Maria Wilson was mentioned to have allegedly broken open the door of his brother Maria Kulot's house in Ezhil Nagar, Puducherry, entered the premises, and assaulted him and his wife, Caroline.
The matter is currently being heard by the First Criminal Court in Puducherry. After the chargesheet was filed, the trial court had directed the minister to appear in person to receive a copy of the chargesheet. Since he allegedly failed to appear despite repeated directions, the court ordered him to appear compulsorily on July 10.
Seeking relief, the minister approached the Madras High Court, requesting that the criminal proceedings be quashed and that he be exempted from appearing before the Puducherry court.
The petition came up for hearing before Justice G. K. Ilanthiraiyan. During the hearing, counsel for the minister submitted that the High Court had earlier only dismissed a petition filed by Maria Wilson's father in the matter and argued that the alleged assault did not result in bleeding injuries. The counsel also informed the court that the parties were willing to settle the dispute amicably.
Taking note of the submission, Justice Ilanthiraiyan directed Maria Wilson, his father, his brother, and his brother's wife to appear before the mediation centre on July 13 in an effort to resolve the family dispute.
The High Court also exempted the minister from appearing personally before the Puducherry court on July 10. Maria Wilson was elected from the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar (R.K. Nagar) Assembly constituency in Chennai. He won by a margin of 49,668 votes.
Read More: