Madras High Court Dismisses Vaiko's Plea To Lift LTTE Ban

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko against the Centre-imposed ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

In May 1991, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a human bomb attack while campaigning in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Following this, the Centre had banned the LTTE and extended it periodically for two years till 2012, when the tenure was extended by five years. This prompted Vaiko to file a petition in the Madras High Court in 2013, seeking the ban be lifted.

The case was heard by a bench of Justices Anitha Sumant and Sudhir Kumar. Additional Solicitor General for the Centre, ARL Sundaresan, said, "The petition by Vaiko seeking to be included as a plaintiff in the tribunal hearing to confirm the injunction order has been dismissed by the Delhi Tribunal, and therefore the petitioner does not have jurisdiction to file this case."

He further argued that unless the LTTE files a case against the ban, no one else can file a petition. Since all the investigation procedures were conducted in Delhi, the case cannot be filed in the Madras High Court. "Considering that the LTTE continued to be a threat, the Centre issued new orders on the ban in 2019 and 2024. Since no case was filed against those orders, the case filed against the order issued in 2012 is not suitable for investigation," Sundaresan informed the bench.