ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Dismisses Petition Seeking Probe Into TVK Chief Vijay's Assets

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a fresh petition seeking a probe into assets declared by chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Joseph Vijay, for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections was concluded on April 23. Vijay contested the polls from two Assembly constituencies- Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East. Venkatesh a resident of Kodungaiyur within Perambur Assembly constituency had filed a petition in the Madras High Court alleging that Vijay had concealed an income of Rs 32 crore in the nomination papers submitted to the Election Officer for Perambur. The petitioner sought a court order directing the Income Tax Department to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

In his petition, Venkatesh stated, "TVK leader Vijay failed to provide any explanation in Form 26 of his nomination papers regarding the Rs 12.6 crore he gave as loan to his wife, Sangeetha, and the Rs 20 crore he contributed to the Kokilambal Educational Trust.