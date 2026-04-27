Madras High Court Dismisses Petition Seeking Probe Into TVK Chief Vijay's Assets
The court dismissed the fresh petition stating a similar one is pending with it.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a fresh petition seeking a probe into assets declared by chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Joseph Vijay, for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.
Voting for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections was concluded on April 23. Vijay contested the polls from two Assembly constituencies- Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East. Venkatesh a resident of Kodungaiyur within Perambur Assembly constituency had filed a petition in the Madras High Court alleging that Vijay had concealed an income of Rs 32 crore in the nomination papers submitted to the Election Officer for Perambur. The petitioner sought a court order directing the Income Tax Department to conduct an inquiry into the matter.
In his petition, Venkatesh stated, "TVK leader Vijay failed to provide any explanation in Form 26 of his nomination papers regarding the Rs 12.6 crore he gave as loan to his wife, Sangeetha, and the Rs 20 crore he contributed to the Kokilambal Educational Trust.
"It is clearly mandated that all candidates contesting elections must disclose details regarding their income, expenditure, and liabilities. Therefore, an order should be issued directing a central investigative agency to conduct an inquiry against actor Vijay—who has deliberately concealed his income based on the documents submitted to the Election Officer," stated the petition.
The case came up for hearing before a bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan. During the proceedings, the counsel appearing on behalf of the Income Tax Department submitted, "There is already a pending case against Vijay who is contesting from the Perambur and Trichy East Assembly constituencies alleging the concealment of asset documents worth Rs 100 crore."
Following the submission, the judges presiding over the case observed that since a case involving the exact same grievance was already pending, the current petition could not be entertained. The bench subsequently issued an order dismissing the case.
Also Read
Tamil Nadu Elections: Vijay Votes In Debut Poll, Flags Voter Disruption; Urges EC To Extend Polling By 2 Hours