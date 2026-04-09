ETV Bharat / state

'Don't We Have Any Work Than Hearing Cases On Thiruparankundram?': Madras HC

Madurai: Expressing displeasure over a petition on the Thiruparankundram hill deepam issue, the Madras High Court on Thursday asked whether it has no work besides hearing cases related to the matter and dismissed the plea, seeking an affidavit from the petitioner not to file such frivolous cases in future.

"Does the court have no other work besides hearing cases related to lighting lamps atop the Thiruparankundram hill?" the judges questioned.

Madurai resident KK Ramesh had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition before the Madurai Bench of the High Court, stating that while officials denied permission to the Hindu community to light lamps and offer worship at the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill, they granted permission to Muslims to ascend the hill and offer prayers during Ramzan.

"Therefore, disciplinary action should be initiated against officials who failed to discharge their duties. Furthermore, based on the representation submitted on March 23, the matter should be reconsidered, and Hindus, too, should be permitted to light lamps atop the Thiruparankundram hill," it said.

Hearing the matter, the bench comprising Justices Satish Kumar and Jyothi Raman said, "Are there no other issues in the world apart from Thiruparankundram? How many petitions will you continue to file regarding this Thiruparankundram lamp issue? The courts have already issued numerous orders in this regard. Does the court have absolutely no other work?"

The bench observed that those who wish to offer worship at the temple situated atop the Thiruparankundram hill could perhaps deposit a sum of Rs 10 lakh as a security deposit. "If the petitioner deposits Rs 10 lakh into the temple's funds in this manner, we will then take up such petitions for hearing," it added.

Union government's counsel Govindarajan submitted to the bench that the petitioner seems to be engaged in nothing but this specific activity. "Consequently, it is the govt that incurs a massive financial loss. Several lakhs of rupees covering legal fees for the state government's counsel as well as the Union government's counsel are being expended solely to address the petitions filed by this individual," he added.

Hr argued that if this matter is merely dismissed routinely, the petitioner will repeatedly file similar petitions. "A maximum penalty should be imposed on him, and the petitions ought to be dismissed," Govindarajan noted.