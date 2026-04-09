'Don't We Have Any Work Than Hearing Cases On Thiruparankundram?': Madras HC
Dimissing the matter, it asked the petitioner to file an affidavit not to file such frivolous cases as PILs in future for reconsidering the fine.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Madurai: Expressing displeasure over a petition on the Thiruparankundram hill deepam issue, the Madras High Court on Thursday asked whether it has no work besides hearing cases related to the matter and dismissed the plea, seeking an affidavit from the petitioner not to file such frivolous cases in future.
"Does the court have no other work besides hearing cases related to lighting lamps atop the Thiruparankundram hill?" the judges questioned.
Madurai resident KK Ramesh had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition before the Madurai Bench of the High Court, stating that while officials denied permission to the Hindu community to light lamps and offer worship at the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill, they granted permission to Muslims to ascend the hill and offer prayers during Ramzan.
"Therefore, disciplinary action should be initiated against officials who failed to discharge their duties. Furthermore, based on the representation submitted on March 23, the matter should be reconsidered, and Hindus, too, should be permitted to light lamps atop the Thiruparankundram hill," it said.
Hearing the matter, the bench comprising Justices Satish Kumar and Jyothi Raman said, "Are there no other issues in the world apart from Thiruparankundram? How many petitions will you continue to file regarding this Thiruparankundram lamp issue? The courts have already issued numerous orders in this regard. Does the court have absolutely no other work?"
The bench observed that those who wish to offer worship at the temple situated atop the Thiruparankundram hill could perhaps deposit a sum of Rs 10 lakh as a security deposit. "If the petitioner deposits Rs 10 lakh into the temple's funds in this manner, we will then take up such petitions for hearing," it added.
Union government's counsel Govindarajan submitted to the bench that the petitioner seems to be engaged in nothing but this specific activity. "Consequently, it is the govt that incurs a massive financial loss. Several lakhs of rupees covering legal fees for the state government's counsel as well as the Union government's counsel are being expended solely to address the petitions filed by this individual," he added.
Hr argued that if this matter is merely dismissed routinely, the petitioner will repeatedly file similar petitions. "A maximum penalty should be imposed on him, and the petitions ought to be dismissed," Govindarajan noted.
Appearing on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu, additional advocate general Ravindran said filing such petitions has become the sole occupation of the petitioner. "Similar petitions have already been filed in the past and subsequently dismissed. Therefore, a maximum penalty should be imposed on the petitioner, and the petition must be dismissed," added.
Hearing all sides, the judges not only dismissed the petition but also imposed a fine of Rs five lakh.
The counsel for the petitioner pleaded before the bench that they are unable to pay the fine amount. "Therefore, we assure you that we will not file such petitions in the future. Consequently, we request that the fine not be imposed," he said.
At this juncture, the counsels representing both the Union and state governments raised objections.
Subsequently, the judges said they were imposing a fine of Rs 50,000. In response, the petitioner's counsel pleaded that his client is unable to pay even that amount. "The Court should show leniency. We wish to withdraw the petition," he noted.
Angered by the submission, the judges observed, "It appears that the petitioner is repeatedly filing such petitions solely with the intention of seeing his name featured in the media."
Consequently, they ordered the dismissal of the petition, stating that the fine imposed on the petitioner would be reconsidered only if he submitted an affidavit to the court undertaking not to file such frivolous petitions as PILs in the future.
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